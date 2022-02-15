Jakarta: The Indonesian government is committed to tackling waste problems in several regions in Bali, including Denpasar, Badung, Gianyar, and Tabanan (Sarbagita), before Indonesia's G20 Summit scheduled there in November 2022.
Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan pressed to make unified efforts to improve waste management in Bali on account of the fact that the G20 summit was only nine months away.
"This is an opportunity for Bali to be clean," he noted in a statement quoted here on Tuesday evening.
Pandjaitan highlighted that one of the waste issues of major concern was the garbage in Sarbagita that had not been managed fully in addition to Denpasar City's dependence on the Suwung landfill for dumping waste, with capacity reaching nine hundred tons per day.
The minister ordered to immediately close the Suwung landfill, as it had reached its capacity to hold trash.
“To this end, support will be extended to the development of priority infrastructure, such as the three integrated waste treatment sites and nine waste treatment sites using the reduce, reuse, recycle (3R) method for Denpasar, though a temporary site as a substitute for Suwung is necessary until they become fully operational," he elaborated.
Meanwhile, Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing Director General of Human Settlements Diana Kusumastuti affirmed that the three waste treatment sites are targeted to be completed on September 2022 after conducting auctions, as the project requires a budget of Rp105 billion to be borrowed through the Improvement of Solid Waste Management to Support Regional Area and Metropolitan Cities (ISWMP).
The ministry has written to the World Bank for funding approval for the three projects, with a projected trash holding capacity of 1,024 tons of waste per day, in order to address the waste problems plaguing Denpasar City.