It is implemented simultaneously in all schools in Indonesia's capital. (Photo: medcom.id)
Jakarta Implements 100% Face-to-Face Learning

English jakarta covid-19 education
Hilda Julaika • 04 April 2022 13:10
Jakarta: The Jakarta Education Office started to implement 100 percent face-to-face learning (PTM) on Monday, April 4, 2022 as the covid-19 situation in the province continues to improve.
 
It is implemented simultaneously in all schools in Indonesia's capital.
 
“Yes, starting from pre-schools, kindergartens, elementary schools, junior high schools, to senior high schools. Both public and private," said Public Relations Head of the Jakarta Education Office, Taga Radja Gah, to Media Indonesia, Sunday, April 3, 2022.
 
According to the Jakarta Education Office official,  all schools in Jakarta are ready to implement face-to-face learning. 
 
"The children, infrastructure, teachers are ready as well," he said.
 
In the early phase of the implementation of 100 percent face-to-face learning, it is limited to a maximum duration of 6 hours. 

Moreover, students also only study essential subjects.
 
(WAH)
