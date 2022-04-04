English  
Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital (Photo: Health Ministry)
Jakarta's Kemayoran Athletes Village COVID-19 Hospital Treating 149 Patients

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 patients
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 04 April 2022 11:50
Jakarta: Some 149 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's COVID-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to the same period on the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital was up by 4.
 
"There are 91 males and 58 females," said Joint Regional Defense Command I public relations staff Septiono Prayogo in a written statement on Monday.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the emergency hospital has accommodated more than 160,000 COVID-19 patients from all around Indonesia, especially Greater Jakarta region.
 
During the peak of last year's Delta wave, the apartment complex could accommodate up to 7,000 covid-19 patients.

 
(WAH)
