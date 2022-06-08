President Jokowi to Visit Batang integrated Industrial Estate

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and his entourage departed for Central Java Province on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
Landing at the Ahmad Yani Air Base, Semarang City, Central Java, the President continued his journey to the Batang Integrated Industrial Estate (KITB) in Batang Regency by land.
"At KITB, the President is scheduled to attend a ceremony for the implementation of the second phase of the integrated electric battery industry," said Bey Machmudin, Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media at the Presidential Secretariat, in a statement on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
In Batang, the former Solo Mayor is also scheduled to go to Omah Tani Square to attend a harvest festival.
After visiting the festival, the President is scheduled to return to Jakarta by air from Ahmad Yani Air Base.
Also accompanying the President on the flight to Central Java were Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Minister of Environment and Forestry Siti Nurbaya Bakar, and Minister of State-Owned Enterprises Erick Thohir.