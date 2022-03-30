English  
The earthquake did not trigger tsunami warnings. (Photo: medcom.id)
Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake Shakes Lampung's Tanggamus

English earthquake disaster Lampung
Meilikhah • 30 March 2022 15:43
Jakarta: A magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook Tanggamus Regency in Lampung Province on  Wednesday, March 30, 2022. 
 
According to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), the earthquake did not trigger tsunami warnings.
 
Located at 6.21 South Latitude -104.35 East Longitude, the natural disaster occurred at 14.44 Western Indonesia Time (WIB).

With a depth of 10 kilometers (km), tlocated he epicenter of the earthquake was 89 kilometers southwest of Tanggamus.
 
There are no reports of casualties or damage as of yet.

 
(WAH)
