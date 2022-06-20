Jakarta: The Jakarta Provincial Government continues to report an increase in daily COVID-19 cases in Indonesia's capital.
Acccording to the Jakarta Health Offce, The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Jakarta reached 4,980 on Sunday, June 19, 2022.
"The number of active cases in Jakarta increased by 456 to 4,980," said the Jakarta Health Office in a written statement, Monday, June 19, 2022.
In a bid to tackle the potential COVID-19 case surge, the Jakarta Health Office continues to intensify COVID-19 vaccination accros the province.
Based on data from the Jakarta Health Office, the number of recipients of the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Jakarta has reached 12,547,240 people.
Meanwhile, recipients of the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine have reached 10,717,655 people and 3,981,983 people have received COVID-19 vaccination booster shots.