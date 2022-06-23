English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The global situation is still replete with difficulties. (Photo: medcom.id)
The global situation is still replete with difficulties. (Photo: medcom.id)

FAO lauds Performance of Agricultural Sector in Indonesia

English food agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo
Antara • 23 June 2022 13:59
Jakarta: Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Head for Indonesia and Timor Leste Rajendra Aryal praised the performance of Indonesia's agricultural sector for successfully maintaining productivity to enable Indonesia to survive amid the global crisis occurring worldwide.
 
"The FAO really praises the leadership of the minister, who has managed the agricultural sector very well despite the global situation still being very difficult," Aryal noted in an official statement quoted here on Thursday.
 
Aryal remarked that based on reports received by FAO, several countries in the world were reeling from the food and financial crises. However, Indonesia was able to achieve national food security.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Nevertheless, Aryal reminded that the global situation is still replete with difficulties or could potentially experience a crisis due to the war in Ukraine. Hence, he stressed that the crisis should be a common concern.
 
"Now, we face other difficulties or challenges, such as the food crisis as well as the war between Russia and Ukraine that has been going on for some time. I hope this situation becomes our concern," he stressed.
 
Aryal voiced his concern while participating in the harvesting and planting of rice under the IP400 program with Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo in Sukoharjo, Central Java, Wednesday, in commemoration of Agricultural Krida Day (HKP).
 
"This Krida Day should raise our spirits that we are ready to face all opportunities that exist. Krida Day is the right time to strengthen our determination and willpower, so that this year, our agriculture will be better, more advanced, more independent, and more modern," he affirmed.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
2,407 People Affected by Flash Flooding in Bogor Regency

2,407 People Affected by Flash Flooding in Bogor Regency

English
disaster
AHY Visits NasDem Tower to Meet Surya Paloh

AHY Visits NasDem Tower to Meet Surya Paloh

English
nasdem
Indonesia to Raise Food Issue at G7 Summit for Partner Countries: Foreign Minister

Indonesia to Raise Food Issue at G7 Summit for Partner Countries: Foreign Minister

English
g7
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
LTMPT Pastikan Penyebar Soal UTBK-SBMPTN 2022 Didiskualifikasi
Pendidikan

LTMPT Pastikan Penyebar Soal UTBK-SBMPTN 2022 Didiskualifikasi

NasDem-Demokrat, AHY: <i>Enjoy the Process</i>
Nasional

NasDem-Demokrat, AHY: Enjoy the Process

Tamara Bleszynski Menangis Hotel Warisan Ayahnya Direbut Orang
Hiburan

Tamara Bleszynski Menangis Hotel Warisan Ayahnya Direbut Orang

Xi Jinping: Konflik Ukraina Bunyikan Alarm Kemanusiaan
Internasional

Xi Jinping: Konflik Ukraina Bunyikan Alarm Kemanusiaan

Mendag: Satu KTP, Warga Bisa Beli Minyak Goreng Curah 10 Liter
Ekonomi

Mendag: Satu KTP, Warga Bisa Beli Minyak Goreng Curah 10 Liter

Fokus Pemulihan Cedera, Marcus/Kevin Absen di Tiga Turnamen Mendatang
Olahraga

Fokus Pemulihan Cedera, Marcus/Kevin Absen di Tiga Turnamen Mendatang

Waduh, Daihatsu Cuma Distribusikan 60 Unit Xenia Selama Mei 2022
Otomotif

Waduh, Daihatsu Cuma Distribusikan 60 Unit Xenia Selama Mei 2022

Kominfo Ancam Blokir Google, Facebook, Whatsapp, dan Instagram Bulan Depan
Teknologi

Kominfo Ancam Blokir Google, Facebook, Whatsapp, dan Instagram Bulan Depan

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!