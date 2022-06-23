FAO lauds Performance of Agricultural Sector in Indonesia

Jakarta: Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Head for Indonesia and Timor Leste Rajendra Aryal praised the performance of Indonesia's agricultural sector for successfully maintaining productivity to enable Indonesia to survive amid the global crisis occurring worldwide.
"The FAO really praises the leadership of the minister, who has managed the agricultural sector very well despite the global situation still being very difficult," Aryal noted in an official statement quoted here on Thursday.
Aryal remarked that based on reports received by FAO, several countries in the world were reeling from the food and financial crises. However, Indonesia was able to achieve national food security.
Nevertheless, Aryal reminded that the global situation is still replete with difficulties or could potentially experience a crisis due to the war in Ukraine. Hence, he stressed that the crisis should be a common concern.
"Now, we face other difficulties or challenges, such as the food crisis as well as the war between Russia and Ukraine that has been going on for some time. I hope this situation becomes our concern," he stressed.
Aryal voiced his concern while participating in the harvesting and planting of rice under the IP400 program with Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo in Sukoharjo, Central Java, Wednesday, in commemoration of Agricultural Krida Day (HKP).
"This Krida Day should raise our spirits that we are ready to face all opportunities that exist. Krida Day is the right time to strengthen our determination and willpower, so that this year, our agriculture will be better, more advanced, more independent, and more modern," he affirmed.