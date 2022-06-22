English  
He urged the public to maintain health protocols. (Photo: medcom.id)
He urged the public to maintain health protocols. (Photo: medcom.id)

COVID-19 Cases Surge in 5 Regions in West Java: Governor

English covid-19 cases west java covid-19
Antara • 22 June 2022 22:08
Bandung: West Java Governor, Ridwan Kamil, pointed to an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases in the province, specifically in Bogor City, Bekasi City, Depok City, Bogor District, and Bandung City.
 
"There was an increase (in the number) of COVID-19 cases in Bogor City, Bekasi City, Depok City, Bogor District, and Bandung City. However, the condition was still under control," Kamil stated after the meeting of the Policy Committee on COVID-19 Handling and Regional Economic Recovery of West Java Province at Gedung Sate Bandung, Wednesday.
 
West Java had controlled the COVID-19 spread as was apparent from the bed occupancy rate (BoR) for treating COVID-19 patients in hospitals, which was still at one percent.

"The BoR rate for COVID-19 patients is still at one percent. The increase in cases is in line with our proximity to Jakarta which is also experiencing an increase. The pattern is still the same," he remarked.
 
Hence, he urged the public to maintain health protocols since the COVID-19 vaccination target in West Java had been achieved.
 
"According to the health minister, the people's immunity is already above 90 percent," Kamil remarked.
 
His side has forecasted the next peak of COVID-19 cases to occur in July 2022.
 
"The prediction is that the next peak of COVID-19 cases might occur in July 2022. I urge the media to report it proportionally. According to scientific calculations, after July, it will go down again," he remarked.
 
He further noted that COVID-19 would never go away completely and the pattern of cases will be the same as well as the handling method by the government.
 
"COVID-19 development will always be dynamic. That is why I say that COVID-19 will not go away completely. The pattern will be the same. The progress in vaccination is still being increased, especially in West Java, with the administration of doses one and two approaching 100 percent while that for the booster vaccine is at 30 percent," he noted.
 
(WAH)
