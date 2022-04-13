English  
Promoting tour packages through various information channels is important. (Photo: medcom.id)
West Sumatra Should Increase Attractive Events to Draw Tourists: VP Ma'ruf

Antara • 13 April 2022 18:12
Bukittinggi: Vice President Ma'ruf Amin stated that West Sumatra Province should increase the number of interesting events and intensify their promotion to attract domestic and foreign tourists to visit the province.
 
Amin conveyed the statement at the West Sumatra Cultural and Economic Development Workshop at the Bung Hatta Hall, Novotel Hotel, Bukittinggi City, West Sumatra Province, on Tuesday evening, as quoted from a statement received here on Wednesday.
 
"Promoting tour packages through various information channels is important to attract both the domestic and foreign community to visit various tourism attractions in the province," he remarked.

The vice president noted that the province had several worth-visiting tourism destinations that should be well-promoted.
 
Amin assessed that various existing natural, culinary, and cultural tourism potentials can be integrated into one tour package to facilitate the visitors and offer added value to the attractions.
 
Hence, collaboration among all related parties is required to realize the program.
 
"I assess that support and attention of the local government, authorities, as well as all stakeholders of the financial services industry in West Sumatra Province are the key to empowering the cultural arts-based tourism potentials," the vice president remarked.
 
Furthermore, at the workshop, initiated by the Financial Services Authority (OJK), he emphasized that support in promoting the province's economic potential could also be conducted through e-commerce platforms in line with the implementation of the Proud of Indonesian Products National Movement (Gernas BBI).
 
In addition, he noted that so far, the policies and programs of the ministries and agencies had significantly supported attempts to promote the regional economic potential.
 
Apart from the event, Amin also undertook several working visits as part of his agendas, including launching the West Sumatra Gernas BBI as well as disbursing staple food assistance packages to the local people registered in the Family Hope Program, children orphaned due to COVID-19, and people with disabilities.
 
