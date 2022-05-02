Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Iriana Jokowi conducted virtual halalbihalal with Vice President Ma'ruf Amin and Wury Estu Handayani. They looked happy.
"We wish you a happy Eid Al-Fitr, sorry to be born and inner heart," said Jokowi in the Special Region of Yogyakarta (DIY), Monday, May 2, 2022.
Ma'ruf expresses apologized during this Eid Al-Fitr. Likewise, Iriana and Wury apologized to each other.
Then, Ma'ruf asked if Jokowi was still in Yogyakarta. The Head of State is confirmed to be still in Gudeg City.
"Mr. Vice President was at the Istiqlal (Masjid) right? I saw a lot of people," said Jokowi.
Ma'ruf again asked whether Jokowi and Iriana had met their grandchildren. The president admitted that he had just gathered with his extended family tomorrow morning.
"We are this afternoon," said the Vice President.
The virtual greetings ended with a beaming smile. Before speaking, Jokowi prayed for Ma'ruf's family to be in good health.