Jakarta: As many as 1,881 COVID-19 patients are being treated at the Wisma Atlet Kemayoran COVID-19 Emergency Hospital, Jakarta, as of Thursday, an official stated.
The count has decreased by 278 as compared to the figure recorded on the previous day, Wednesday.
"The number of inpatients, who are confirmed positive for COVID-19 in Towers 4, 5, 6, and 7, reaches 1,881. Meanwhile, the last figure (recorded the day before) was 2,159 people. The number of inpatients declined by 278," an official from the Joint Regional Defense Command I, Septiono Prayogo, stated while providing an update here on Thursday.
Prayogo also revealed that from March 23, 2020, to March 3, 2022, the total number of COVID-19 patients referred to the Wisma Atlet Kemayoran COVID-19 Emergency Hospital had reached 158,301.
In his written statement, Prayogo also provided an update on Galang Island's Special Hospital for Infection (RSKI), Batam, Riau Islands.
The hospital is currently treating as many as 364 COVID-19 patients as of Thursday.
"The number of inpatients reaches 364 people, comprising 235 men and 129 women. All of the 364 patients are confirmed positive for COVID-19," he remarked.
Prayogo noted that the number of inpatients at Galang Island's Special Hospital for Infection had increased by 47 patients as compared to the previous day.
"The number of inpatients as of March 3, 2022, reaches 364. Meanwhile, the last count of inpatients (recorded on Wednesday) was 317," he stated.
From April 12, 2020, to March 3, 2022, Galang Island's Special Hospital for Infection had received a total of 20,220 patients.
The first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Indonesia in March 2020. According to data from the COVID-19 Handling Task Force, as of March 2, 2022, Indonesia had recorded a total of 5,630,096 COVID-19 cases, 4,944,237 recoveries, and 149,036 deaths.