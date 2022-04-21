English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Next year, economic growth is targeted to increase between 5.3 percent to 5.9 percent. (Photo: medcom.id)
Next year, economic growth is targeted to increase between 5.3 percent to 5.9 percent. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia's Inflation Rate May Rise to 4% in 2023: Ministry

English economic growth inflation covid-19 pandemic
Antara • 21 April 2022 23:47
Jakarta: Deputy Minister of Finance Suahasil Nazara has said that there is a possibility that Indonesia's inflation rate will rise to the level of four percent in 2023.
 
"It is still okay, but we must maintain the rate. Hopefully, it will not become a boomerang for our economic growth," Nazara remarked at the 2022 Central Development Coordination Meeting in Jakarta on Thursday.
 
As for next year, economic growth is targeted to increase between 5.3 percent to 5.9 percent, he informed.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Economic recovery in Indonesia is running well, he said. However, the scarring effect of the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to linger. Therefore, the business world will need time to bring production capacity back to pre-pandemic levels.
 
This scarring effect could lead to an increase in inflation, which must be addressed to avoid an increase in the price of goods and prevent hindering economic recovery, he emphasized.
 
"While we are observing the dynamics in the economic recovery, then the geopolitical conflict between Russia and Ukraine occurred," he noted.
 
In light of these developments, the prices of several global commodities, such as natural gas, coal, crude oil, to palm oil (CPO), have increased tremendously and impacted the country, Nazara said.
 
The increase in global CPO prices has also raised the price of cooking oil in Indonesia, forcing the Indonesian State Budget to absorb the resultant shock, he added.
 
Besides Indonesia, Europe, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom have also recorded high levels of inflation, he informed.
 
"Although inflation in Indonesia has increased compared to 2020, we are grateful that over the last few months our development indicators are still on track, such as the spending index, Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) Manufacturing, electricity consumption growth, and others," he added. 

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Processing Industry to Drive Indonesian Economy in 2023: Bappenas

Processing Industry to Drive Indonesian Economy in 2023: Bappenas

English
economic growth
College Students Disperse Peacefully after Rallying near National Monument

College Students Disperse Peacefully after Rallying near National Monument

English
jakarta
163.3 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

163.3 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
<i>Positivity Rate</i> DKI Jakarta 2,8% Sepekan Terakhir
Nasional

Positivity Rate DKI Jakarta 2,8% Sepekan Terakhir

Konsumsi BBM Selama Mudik Diperkirakan Naik 15%, Pertamina Diminta Siaga
Ekonomi

Konsumsi BBM Selama Mudik Diperkirakan Naik 15%, Pertamina Diminta Siaga

Putin Umumkan Pembebasan Kota Mariupol dari Tangan Ukraina
Internasional

Putin Umumkan Pembebasan Kota Mariupol dari Tangan Ukraina

Nia Ramadhani dan Ardi Bakrie Bebas dari Kasus Narkoba
Hiburan

Nia Ramadhani dan Ardi Bakrie Bebas dari Kasus Narkoba

Manchester United Umumkan Erik ten Hag sebagai Pelatih Anyar
Olahraga

Manchester United Umumkan Erik ten Hag sebagai Pelatih Anyar

ITS Buka Pendaftaran Mahasiswa Baru Jalur Prestasi dan IUP Gelombang II, Cek Syaratnya
Pendidikan

ITS Buka Pendaftaran Mahasiswa Baru Jalur Prestasi dan IUP Gelombang II, Cek Syaratnya

Kartini Modern Harus Peduli Keselamatan Berkendara
Otomotif

Kartini Modern Harus Peduli Keselamatan Berkendara

Waspada, Ada Trojan Menyamar Sebagai Karyawan Bank
Teknologi

Waspada, Ada Trojan Menyamar Sebagai Karyawan Bank

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!