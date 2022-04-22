English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Communication and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate. (Photo: MI/Pius Erlangga)
Communication and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate. (Photo: MI/Pius Erlangga)

Ministry Readies Assistance for Smart City Development in Indonesia

English smart city technology water
Antara • 22 April 2022 15:57
Jakarta: The Communication and Informatics Ministry (Kemenkominfo) readies assistance on the utilization of technology by the regional governments' program in order to support smart city development.
 
This step is taken, so that regional heads can receive policy formulation inputs in the form of an accurate Smart City Master Plan, Communication and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate noted through a statement quoted on Friday.
 
However, assistance is not sufficient if the will and the policies of regional heads are not optimal. The success of smart city implementation hinges on policies and active participation of regional heads, he explained.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Various cities in the world currently implement the smart city development framework in order to handle urban problems that they encounter.
 
There are many applied technology solutions that can be developed within the framework of a smart city.
 
Plate cited the use of internet of things (IoT) to monitor and manage clean water quality and digital-based green technology approach that is currently being adopted by many countries.
 
An example of smart city is Jinan in China. The Jinan Traffic Train is used as a smart transportation management approach that has self-learning capability, he pointed out.
 
Technology that the Jinan Traffic Train utilizes can affect traffic light, analyze drivers' behavior in detail, and evaluate traffic density. Such data can be processed to produce accurate traffic policies.
 
The ministry encourages comprehensive implementation of the smart city framework through six main pillars: smart governance, smart infrastructure, smart economy, smart living, smart citizens, and smart environment.
 
The efforts made by the ministry pertain to smart infrastructure at the upstream and downstream levels, among others.
 
At the upstream level, the government builds optic fiber cable on land and sea, fiberlink, and microwave link; places high-throughput satellite into space; and builds the base transceiver station tower.
 
Infrastructure that exists in the downstream comprises cloud computing, IoT, and artificial intelligence. 

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Increase Education, Research Budget for Improved Competitiveness: VP Ma'ruf

Increase Education, Research Budget for Improved Competitiveness: VP Ma'ruf

English
vice president maruf amin
Govt Ensures National Roads, Bridges Ready to Serve Eid Travellers

Govt Ensures National Roads, Bridges Ready to Serve Eid Travellers

English
eid al-fitr
USAID Committed to Supporting Sustainable Cocoa Industry in Indonesia

USAID Committed to Supporting Sustainable Cocoa Industry in Indonesia

English
united states
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Berulah Lagi, KKB Bakar Gedung di Kabupaten Puncak
Nasional

Berulah Lagi, KKB Bakar Gedung di Kabupaten Puncak

Leclerc Pimpin Tim Ferrari Tercepat di FP1 GP Emilia Romagna
Olahraga

Leclerc Pimpin Tim Ferrari Tercepat di FP1 GP Emilia Romagna

AS Keluarkan Peringatan Bahaya Bepergian di Yerusalem
Internasional

AS Keluarkan Peringatan Bahaya Bepergian di Yerusalem

Jadwal Libur Sekolah Bisa Dimajukan, Kemendikbudristek: Itu Kewenangan Pemda
Pendidikan

Jadwal Libur Sekolah Bisa Dimajukan, Kemendikbudristek: Itu Kewenangan Pemda

Panja Komisi VI Sepakat Selamatkan Garuda Indonesia
Ekonomi

Panja Komisi VI Sepakat Selamatkan Garuda Indonesia

Pacari Pria Berondong, Wulan Guritno: Seperti Nabi Muhammad dan Khadijah
Hiburan

Pacari Pria Berondong, Wulan Guritno: Seperti Nabi Muhammad dan Khadijah

Di Masa Depan, Sopir Bakal Dilatih Mobil
Otomotif

Di Masa Depan, Sopir Bakal Dilatih Mobil

Waspada, Ada Trojan Menyamar Sebagai Karyawan Bank
Teknologi

Waspada, Ada Trojan Menyamar Sebagai Karyawan Bank

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!