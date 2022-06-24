English  
Improving the quality of education through the LPDP program will produce Indonesian human resources with integrity. (Photo: medcom.id)
LPDP Awardees Urged to Boost Development of Women, Children in Indonesia

English women children lpdp finance education
Antara • 24 June 2022 13:14
Jakarta: Minister of Women's Empowerment and Child Protection Bintang Puspayoga invited the awardees of the Indonesia Endowment Fund for Education (LPDP) Program to bring the best benefits for the country's development, especially for women and children.
 
"For this reason, it is hoped that when the education period has been completed and the time to serve the nation comes, you can bring the perspectives of women and children in every rationale as well as create awareness in each of you to build gender-responsive and child-friendly development," Puspayoga stated here on Friday.
 
LPDP, managed by the Ministry of Finance, is provided to support Indonesian future leaders and professionals in the form of scholarships and research funding.

The minister stated that improving the quality of education through the LPDP program will produce Indonesian human resources with integrity.
 
"Integrity is not only a matter of value but the most important thing is implementation through various concrete actions, so that later, if the awardees occupy strategic positions wherever they are, they can produce actions and decisions that have a good impact for the surroundings," Puspayoga explained.
 
According to the minister, the impact can be felt in solving women's and children's issues in order to create a conducive, equal, just, and prosperous environment for Indonesian women and children to truly maximize their potentials.
 
In addition, Puspayoga admitted that the government cannot work alone in solving the issues of women and children. Hence, the minister urged LPDP awardees to help contribute to accelerating gender equality as well as protecting and fulfilling children's rights.
 
Puspayoga believes that respecting women and providing protection as well as ensuring the fulfillment of children's rights means investing in the nation's future.
 
"Prioritizing decision-making that is gender-minded and child-friendly is a must, not an option," she emphasized.

 
(WAH)
