Jokowi Stresses on Worker Vaccinations

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Wednesday underlined the need for strengthening immunization of formal and informal workers and their families to build a sense of safety in the world of work.
"We must create a safe working environment for workers. Hence, vaccination efforts for workers and their families must continue to be intensified," he stressed at the ILO Global Forum for a Human-Centred Recovery from COVID-19, accessed online from here on Wednesday.
For instance, in Indonesia, the COVID-19 vaccine is being provided free of charge to all residents, including workers, he said.
The manifestation of a safe work environment is a solution to face the challenges in the manpower sector during the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.
The International Labour Organization (ILO) has projected that the global unemployment rate could reach 207 million by 2022, or up by 21 million from 2019, he noted.
Among the many problems that exist in the workforce, the pace of health and economic recovery in countries has been uneven because of differences in the achievement of vaccination targets and provision of fiscal stimulus, he said.
"Therefore, I strongly support a human-oriented workforce recovery. Commitment is needed to run the 'global call to action for a human-centered recovery,’" he stressed.
In addition to promoting worker vaccinations, he also called for strengthening social protection for workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
President Jokowi urged countries to work together and innovate to create new jobs.
"We must strengthen the competitiveness of our workers in facing global challenges in the future," he remarked.
Therefore, the program of reskilling and upskilling in Indonesia must be continued, both by the government and private sector, he added.