English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:Medcom.id/Christian)
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:Medcom.id/Christian)

Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treats 1,978 COVID-19 Patients

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 patients
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 10 January 2022 13:50
Jakarta: Some 1,978 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's COVID-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital rose by 180 from 1,798.
 
"The number increased by 180," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Monday.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the emergency hospital has accommodated more than 130,000 COVID-19 patients from all around Indonesia, especially Greater Jakarta region.
 
During the peak of the latest COVID-19 wave, the apartment complex could accommodate up to 7,000 covid-19 patients.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Floods Kill at Least 2 in Jember

Floods Kill at Least 2 in Jember

English
disaster
Indonesian Consumers Remained Upbeat in December 2021: BI

Indonesian Consumers Remained Upbeat in December 2021: BI

English
Bank Indonesia
ASEAN, Partners Cooperate to Raise Awareness on Advancements by Women in AI Research

ASEAN, Partners Cooperate to Raise Awareness on Advancements by Women in AI Research

English
women
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Megawati Sebut Dalil Kenaikan Harga Cabai dan Minyak Klasik
Nasional

Megawati Sebut Dalil Kenaikan Harga Cabai dan Minyak Klasik

Pembuatan Akun Kartu Prakerja 2022 Dimulai, Kapan Pendaftaran Dibuka?
Ekonomi

Pembuatan Akun Kartu Prakerja 2022 Dimulai, Kapan Pendaftaran Dibuka?

15 Tahun Silam, Apple Perkenalkan Pesaing Android
Teknologi

15 Tahun Silam, Apple Perkenalkan Pesaing Android

Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Golden Globes Award 2021
Hiburan

Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Golden Globes Award 2021

Jaringan Internet di Kota Terbesar Kazakhstan Kembali Pulih Usai Kerusuhan
Internasional

Jaringan Internet di Kota Terbesar Kazakhstan Kembali Pulih Usai Kerusuhan

Chevrolet Silverado Berubah Menjadi Mobil Listrik, Ini Spesifikasinya
Otomotif

Chevrolet Silverado Berubah Menjadi Mobil Listrik, Ini Spesifikasinya

Pendaftaran Seleksi Siswa Baru MAN Dibuka Hari Ini
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran Seleksi Siswa Baru MAN Dibuka Hari Ini

Tekuk Lazio, Inter Kembali ke Puncak Klasemen
Olahraga

Tekuk Lazio, Inter Kembali ke Puncak Klasemen

Alasan Orang Asing Tak Minati Apartemen di Indonesia
Properti

Alasan Orang Asing Tak Minati Apartemen di Indonesia

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!