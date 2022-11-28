English  
A total of 16 districts and 146 villages were affected by the earthquake. (Photo: medcom.id)
Death Toll from Cianjur Quake Climbs to 321: BNPB Head

Antara • 28 November 2022 10:30
Jakarta: The death toll from the earthquake in Cianjur district, West Java, climbed to 321 on Sunday, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) informed.
 
"Data on Sunday showed that 321 people have died. We have found another three victims," Head of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) Lt. Gen. Suharyanto said at a virtual press conference, which was followed from Jakarta on Sunday.
 
Suharyanto said that 11 people were still missing. Meanwhile, 108 people severely injured people were treated at the hospital.

The number of people injured in the quake stood at 7,729. Of the total, 595 suffered severe injuries, and 7,134 sustained light injuries. 
 
Further, 73,874 people were taking shelter in refugee camps as of Sunday. The refugees consist of 33,713 men and 40,161 women.
 
In addition, the number of homes damaged in the earthquake was recorded at 62,628, he informed. Around 27,434 houses were seriously damaged, 13,070 moderately damaged, and 22,124 houses were lightly damaged.
 
The damaged infrastructure included 398 schools, 160 places of worship, 14 health facilities, and 16 buildings or offices.
 
A total of 16 districts and 146 villages were affected by the earthquake.
 
BNPB and related parties continue to increase the supply of tents, and distribute logistics to the community.
 
A number of efforts have been made to ensure logistics reach people in remote areas, including village supervisory non-commissioned officers (Babinsa) distributed assistance to residents and the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) sent aid using helicopters and motorcycles.
 
(WAH)

Rescue personnel remove a motorcyle to find a missing child believed to be trapped in the rubble. Photo: AFP/Adek Berry

Peringatan!