English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo has asked for mini factories, so that the farmers do not depend entirely on big factories. (Photo: MI)
President Joko Widodo has asked for mini factories, so that the farmers do not depend entirely on big factories. (Photo: MI)

Govt Continues to Improve Welfare of Indonesian Palm Oil Farmers: VP

Antara • 29 July 2022 19:28
Jakarta: The Indonesian Government continued to take corrective steps to improve the palm oil farmers' welfare, including by lifting the export ban on all types of palm oil products or cooking oil, Vice President Ma'ruf Amin stated.
 
Amin conveyed the statement while receiving members of the Central Executive Board of the Indonesian Palm Oil Farmers Association (DPP Apkasindo) at the Vice President's official residence, here, Thursday , according to a statement on Friday.
 
"The government certainly does not turn a blind eye. Hence, indeed, these are things that we must take policy on, for which we must then also take corrective steps," he stated.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The vice president highlighted several other concrete efforts made by the government for increasing the price of palm fresh fruit bunches and lowering the price of cooking oil, including the policy issued by the Minister of Finance of the temporary abolition of crude palm oil (CPO) export levies and its derivative products.
 
“Stipulate a new DMO (Domestic Market Obligation) policy. Companies are required to distribute cooking oil, only to get the calculation of export rights and accelerate export distribution for CPO commodities and their derivatives," Amin stated.
 
Meanwhile, on the downstream side, the vice president explained that discussions had been held at a limited meeting chaired by President Joko Widodo on July 17, 2022, regarding the discourse to establish a cooperative-based mini CPO factory.
 
Thus, in future, the price of palm fresh fruit bunches is expected to increase and farmers will not solely depend on large factories.
 
“We have discussed the downstreaming of palm oil with one of the articles on the proposal to establish a mini CPO factory and a cooperative-based red palm oil factory. The hope is that it will be a solution for farmers to increase the price and sales volume of palm fresh fruit bunches. This is still under discussion," the vice president stated.
 
"Indeed, the president has asked for mini factories several times, so that the farmers do not depend entirely on big factories," he added.
 
The vice president also appealed to Apkasindo's ranks to continue to oversee the on-field implementation of policies and contribute to efforts to improve the quality of human resources for palm oil farmers.
 
"I hope these smallholder palm oil farmers would be able to grow well," the vice president noted.
 
Meanwhile, General Chairperson of Apkasindo Gulat M. E. Manurung reported that the policy of revocation of export levies issued by the government had a positive impact and was felt directly by farmers.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Welcomes Investment of South Korean Steel Producer: Minister

Indonesia Welcomes Investment of South Korean Steel Producer: Minister

English
indonesian government
Joint Training Offers Opportunities for Indonesian Soldiers: TNI Commander

Joint Training Offers Opportunities for Indonesian Soldiers: TNI Commander

English
military
Australian Volunteers Back in Indonesia: Ambassador

Australian Volunteers Back in Indonesia: Ambassador

English
Australia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
CEO Medcom.id Raih Indonesia Most Popular PR 2022
Pendidikan

CEO Medcom.id Raih Indonesia Most Popular PR 2022

Khawatir Hilangkan Bukti, 4 Tersangka ACT Ditahan
Nasional

Khawatir Hilangkan Bukti, 4 Tersangka ACT Ditahan

Ini Penyebab Rupiah Bisa Terbang Tinggalkan Dolar
Ekonomi

Ini Penyebab Rupiah Bisa Terbang Tinggalkan Dolar

Steam Cs Masih Belum Daftar PSE, Terancam Diblokir Kominfo Malam Ini
Teknologi

Steam Cs Masih Belum Daftar PSE, Terancam Diblokir Kominfo Malam Ini

Virus Mematikan Bunuh Tiga Gajah Asia di Swiss
Internasional

Virus Mematikan Bunuh Tiga Gajah Asia di Swiss

Identik dengan Citra Seksi, Maria Vania Sulit Temukan Lelaki Tulus
Hiburan

Identik dengan Citra Seksi, Maria Vania Sulit Temukan Lelaki Tulus

Hyundai Ekspansi Mobil Listrik & Pusat Riset Di Indonesia
Otomotif

Hyundai Ekspansi Mobil Listrik & Pusat Riset Di Indonesia

Jadwal Pertandingan dan <i>Link Live Streaming</i> Liga 1 Hari Ini: PSM vs Bali United, RANS Nusantara vs PSS Sleman
Olahraga

Jadwal Pertandingan dan Link Live Streaming Liga 1 Hari Ini: PSM vs Bali United, RANS Nusantara vs PSS Sleman

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan
Properti

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!