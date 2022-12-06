Over 67.1 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID-19 Booster Dose: Govt

Furthermore, 62,581 people received their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 67,150,711.
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
COVID-19 Update
The Indonesian government recorded 3,744 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,686,181.
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 4,179 to 6,478,450.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 45 to 160,071.