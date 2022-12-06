English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Over 67.1 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID-19 Booster Dose: Govt

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 06 December 2022 18:00
Jakarta: Some 19,545 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 174,323,143, Indonesia's covid-19 task force reported on Tuesday.
 
Furthermore, 62,581 people received their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 67,150,711.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
 

COVID-19 Update


The Indonesian government recorded 3,744 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,686,181.
 
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 4,179 to 6,478,450.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 45 to 160,071.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Over 174.3 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Nearly 67 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID-19 Booster Dose: Govt

Over 174.2 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

BACA JUGA
Indonesia Adds 3,744 COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 3,744 COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19 cases
Digitalization Acceleration Boosts Regional Revenues, National Economy: Bank Indonesia

Digitalization Acceleration Boosts Regional Revenues, National Economy: Bank Indonesia

English
Bank Indonesia
Indonesia to Increase Contribution to AIS Forum

Indonesia to Increase Contribution to AIS Forum

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Indonesia Ajak Negara Kepulauan Berkolaborasi Majukan Ekonomi Kelautan
Internasional

Indonesia Ajak Negara Kepulauan Berkolaborasi Majukan Ekonomi Kelautan

Besok, Ferdy Sambo Berhadapan dengan Bharada E di Persidangan
Nasional

Besok, Ferdy Sambo Berhadapan dengan Bharada E di Persidangan

Jokowi Minta Menteri Ekonomi Hitung dengan Jeli Kebutuhan Beras Nasional
Ekonomi

Jokowi Minta Menteri Ekonomi Hitung dengan Jeli Kebutuhan Beras Nasional

Prediksi Portugal vs Swiss: Amunisi Tambahan Bikin Portugal Pede
Olahraga

Prediksi Portugal vs Swiss: Amunisi Tambahan Bikin Portugal Pede

Jangan Tunda-Tunda! Sekolah dan Siswa Diminta Daftar SNPMB 2023 di Awal Pembukaan Pendaftaran
Pendidikan

Jangan Tunda-Tunda! Sekolah dan Siswa Diminta Daftar SNPMB 2023 di Awal Pembukaan Pendaftaran

Unik, Suspensi Ini Bisa Nge-cas Baterai Mobil Listrik
Otomotif

Unik, Suspensi Ini Bisa Nge-cas Baterai Mobil Listrik

Royalti Tak Pernah Dibayar, Lee Seung Gi Akhiri Kontrak dengan Hook Entertainment
Hiburan

Royalti Tak Pernah Dibayar, Lee Seung Gi Akhiri Kontrak dengan Hook Entertainment

Perangkat tak Terdaftar Tambah Risiko Kerja Hybrid
Teknologi

Perangkat tak Terdaftar Tambah Risiko Kerja Hybrid

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!