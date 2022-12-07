English  
General Andika has played an important role to build trust. (Photo: Australia Embassy Jakarta)
General Andika has played an important role to build trust. (Photo: Australia Embassy Jakarta)

Indonesian Military Commander Receives Australian Honour

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 December 2022 13:46
Jakarta: Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) Commander General Andika Perkasa was awarded one of Australia’s highest honours at a ceremony at the Australian Embassy in Jakarta on Tuesday.
 
The TNI Commander was appointed an honorary officer of the Order of Australia (Military Division), in recognition of his role in building cooperation between the Australian and Indonesian Armies.
 
Australian Ambassador to Indonesia Penny Williams, said the award recognised General Andika’s career achievements, especially his commitment to improving cooperation between our two Armies as Indonesian Chief of Army Staff.

"General Andika’s work to strengthen the defence relationship between the Australian and Indonesian Armies has increased Australia and Indonesia’s ability to cooperate in support of our joint security goals," Ambassador Williams said in a media release on Tuesday.
 
According to Ambassador Williams, General Andika has played an important role to build trust and strengthen the professional links between Australian and Indonesian militaries at all levels.
 
“As the Indonesia-Australia Defence Alumni Association (Ikahan) celebrates its 11th year, General Andika is an outstanding example of the importance of investing in people-to-people links between our countries,” Ambassador Williams said.  
 
(WAH)

