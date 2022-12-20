General Andika Perkasa Hands over TNI Leadership to Admiral Yudo Margono

At the ceremony taking place at the TNI Headquarters in East Jakarta, Tuesday, Perkasa and Margono both signed the office handover document.
Meanwhile, Margono's wife, Veronica Yulis Prihayati Yudo Margono, received the chairmanship of military spouse organizations Dharma Pertiwi and IKKT PWA from the previous office holder, Hetty Andika Perkasa, and was inducted as patron of the TNI women personnel.
The ceremony was attended by Coordinating Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Minister Mahfud MD, Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, Air Force Chief of Staff Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo, Army Chief of Staff General Dudung Abdurrachman, and DPR RI representatives.
After the ceremony, Margono stated that taking office as TNI commander meant shouldering a huge responsibility to lead the nation's military.
"I was earlier responsible only for the Navy, but now, (I am responsible) for the entire Army, Air Force, and Navy. With such a huge responsibility, I must focus more, coordinate more, and become more firm to realize a strong TNI that will bolster the people's dignity," the TNI commander affirmed.
Margono vouched to continue programs implemented by his predecessor that had been the pride of all TNI personnel.
"I will be consistent in implementing programs or developments started by General Andika Perkasa," he remarked.
President Jokowi earlier inaugurated Admiral Yudo Margono as the new TNI commander, succeeding General Andika Perkasa, who entered the mandatory retirement age of 58 this month.
Margono's inauguration was conducted on the basis of Presidential Decree of the Republic of Indonesia No. 91 TNI concerning the Dismissal and Appointment of the Commander of the Indonesian Defense Forces enacted on December 19, 2022.
The Admiral also promised to conduct his duties and uphold the ethics of his position as TNI commander.