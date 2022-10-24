Central Java Governor Prepares Measures to Anticipate Rising Risk of Food Crisis

The Central Java administration is committed to optimizing the production of rice, corn, and soybeans as well as fertilizers.
According to Ganjar, there is still a lot of land in Central Java that can be used to plant the three agricultural commodities.
"It turns out that the land is still available," said Ganjar at Puri Gedeh, Semarang, Central Java on Monday, October 24, 2022.
To achieve that goal, the provincial government will cooperate with various parties, including the Regional Research and Innovation Agency (BRIDA), which will coordinate with the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN).
"So it seems that the government should be present to provide incentives to farmers," explained Ganjar.
Based on data from the Central Java Provincial Government, the realization of rice production has reached 8,238,177 tons until September 2022 and is expected to reach 9,579,069 tons by the end of the year.
In the January-September period, production of corn and soybeans reached 3,047,712 tons and soybeans 47,246 tons, respectively.
In addition to the three agricultural commodities, Ganjar will also optimize production of fertilizers to deal with the potential 2023 food crisis.
Ganjar said this step was taken because the realization of fertilizer subsidy was still quite limited.
"So we try to complement it with organic fertilizers," he said.
Central Java also has abundant alternative foods such as cassava, whose production has reached more than 2,288,971 tons until September 2022.
"Then, sweet potatoes with 114,415 tons, peanuts 58,423 tons, and green beans 24,590 tons," he said.