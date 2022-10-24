English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
On Saturday, October 1, chaos broke out after the match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya. (Photo: medcom.id)
On Saturday, October 1, chaos broke out after the match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya. (Photo: medcom.id)

Death Toll in Kanjuruhan Tragedy Rises to 135

Antara • 24 October 2022 16:00
Malang: The number of those dying in the tragedy that struck Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang, East Java, increased by one, thereby bringing the total death count due to the football match incident to 135.
 
Head of the Public Relations Sub-Section of Saiful Anwar Hospital Malang, Dony Iryan Vebry Prasetyo, remarked that the victim reportedly died on Sunday night at approximately 22:50 local time.
 
"The patient died at 22:50 local time last night," Prasetyo noted in Malang, Monday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


He remarked that the other death reported due to the Kanjuruhan tragedy was that Farzah Dwi Kurniawan, a resident of Malang City, East Java.
 
He noted that the patient underwent treatment, with fairly strict supervision, at the Incovit facility used to treat COVID-19 positive patients at the Saiful Anwar Regional General Hospital (RSUD).
 
"He was treated at the Incovit room in RSUD Saiful Anwar," Prasetyo remarked.
 
Kurniawan is the 135th person to have died as a result of the tragedy that struck Kanjuruhan Stadium on October 1, 2022. Earlier, two other patients also died after undergoing treatment at the Saiful Anwar Hospital, Malang City, apart from Reivano Dwi Afriansyah, 17, a resident of Malang District, and Andi Setiawan, 33, a resident of Malang City.
 
On Saturday, October 1, chaos broke out after the match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya, with a final score of 2-3, at the Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang District. As a result of the defeat, several supporters stormed the field area.
 
The riot grew bigger, as several flares were hurled in addition to other objects. Joint security officers from the police and Indonesia Defense Forces (TNI) attempted to dispel supporters by using tear gas.
 
As a result of the incident, as many as 135 people reportedly died from fractures, trauma to the head and neck, and asphyxia or reduced oxygen levels in the body. In addition, hundreds of people reportedly suffered from minor and severe injuries.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Acute kidney injury has mostly been seen in children under the age of five. (Photo: medcom.id)

245 Acute Kidney Injury Cases Detected in 26 Indonesian Provinces: Health Minister

Death Toll from Kanjuruhan Tragedy Rises to 134

Extreme Poverty Declines in 20 Provinces: TNP2K

BACA JUGA
Indonesia Devises Strategies to Reduce Use of Fossil-Based Energy

Indonesia Devises Strategies to Reduce Use of Fossil-Based Energy

English
energy
245 Acute Kidney Injury Cases Detected in 26 Indonesian Provinces: Health Minister

245 Acute Kidney Injury Cases Detected in 26 Indonesian Provinces: Health Minister

English
health
Indonesia Signs MoU to Support Establishment of Food, Drug Authority in Palestine

Indonesia Signs MoU to Support Establishment of Food, Drug Authority in Palestine

English
palestine
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pabrik Triplek di Jalan Soekarno-Hatta Bandung Terbakar Hebat
Nasional

Pabrik Triplek di Jalan Soekarno-Hatta Bandung Terbakar Hebat

Rishi Sunak, Tokoh Non-Kulit Putih Pertama yang Menjadi PM Inggris
Internasional

Rishi Sunak, Tokoh Non-Kulit Putih Pertama yang Menjadi PM Inggris

Masih Bingung Perbedaan ANBK AKM dengan SNBT? Begini Penjelasannya
Pendidikan

Masih Bingung Perbedaan ANBK AKM dengan SNBT? Begini Penjelasannya

Luhut Tak Ingin Mengekor Kesalahan Negara Maju soal Krisis Iklim
Ekonomi

Luhut Tak Ingin Mengekor Kesalahan Negara Maju soal Krisis Iklim

4 Pemain Prancis yang Bisa Gantikan Raphael Varane di Piala Dunia 2022
Olahraga

4 Pemain Prancis yang Bisa Gantikan Raphael Varane di Piala Dunia 2022

Terungkap Penyebab Kematian Bintang Harry Potter, Robbie Coltrane
Hiburan

Terungkap Penyebab Kematian Bintang Harry Potter, Robbie Coltrane

Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Menjadi Modis Berkat Gucci
Otomotif

Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Menjadi Modis Berkat Gucci

RRQ Kazu Ukir Sejarah Baru FFIM 2022 Fall
Teknologi

RRQ Kazu Ukir Sejarah Baru FFIM 2022 Fall

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!