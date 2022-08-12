11 Thousand Indonesian Scouts to Participate in XI National Jamboree

Jakarta: The Indonesian Scout Movement will organize the XI National Jamboree from August 14–21, 2022, in Cibubur, East Jakarta, which 11 thousand scouts from across Indonesia are expected to join.
Chief scout of the Indonesian Scout Movement Budi Waseso said that he informed President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) about the National Jamboree event on Friday.
"Today, we were received by the President. We reported the XI National Jamboree event plan, where 11 thousand scouts from all parts of Indonesia will participate," Waseso informed.
The Jamboree will open on August 14, coinciding with the 61st National Scout Day, and will close on August 21, he added.
The National Jamboree will be opened by Vice President Ma'ruf Amin, he said, adding that Amin will represent President Widodo, who will not be attending the opening ceremony due to presidential duties.
However, the President has promised to make time to visit the National Jamboree despite his tight schedule, he added.
Meanwhile, head of the XI National Jamboree’s organizing committee, Budi Prayitno, said that every region will send eight boy and eight girl scouts, two instructors, and six–ten contingent leaders for the jamboree.
To prevent COVID-19 infection during the large-scale event, it must be ensured that participants delegated for the Jamboree have received the COVID-19 booster vaccine, he added.
The committee will assist in providing COVID-19 boosters to participants who need to take the vaccine and prepare quarantine areas for participants, he said.
Participants will also be required to undergo COVID-19 tests before departure, when they arrive in Cibubur, during the event, and when they depart for their hometown after the conclusion of the event, the organizing committee head added.
The organizing committee will restrict the tent capacity for participants during the National Jamboree, he said.