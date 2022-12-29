English  
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Kanjuruhan Stampede Not Gross Human Rights Violation: Commission

Antara • 29 December 2022 19:38
Jakarta: The National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM) has said that the stampede that broke out at Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang, East Java, on October 1, 2022, cannot be described as a gross human rights violation.
 
"Based on the report, there is no mention of gross human rights violations," Coordinator of Human Rights Enforcement Sub-commission at Komnas HAM, Uli Parulian Sihombing, informed here on Thursday. He is also the monitoring and investigation commissioner and supervision commissioner at the commission.
 
The report Sihombing referred to is the monitoring and investigation report into the Kanjuruhan incident, which the commission issued on November 2.

Komnas HAM is currently tracking the recommendations of the monitoring report, he added.
 
The commission's report raised several points in its conclusion. In the report, the commission declared the Kanjuruhan tragedy as a human rights violation that occurred due to mismanagement.
 
The football event’s management was carried out in a manner that did not comply with, respect, or ensure the safety and security principles and norms for organizing football matches, it said.
 
The tragedy also occurred due to the excessive use of force and security measures that violated the regulations of the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) and FIFA and involved the police and military, the report said.
 
The violation in question involved the use of tear gas, prohibited safety symbols, and vehicle facility.
 
The violation of PSSI and FIFA's regulations occurred because PSSI's security design for the entire football match was in breach of the safety and security principles prescribed by PSSI and FIFA, it said.
 
On a separate occasion, Coordinating Minister for Politics, Legal, and Security Affairs Mahfud MD posted a statement on his Twitter account, saying the Kanjuruhan tragedy is not a gross human rights violation.
 
The statement referred to the results of the investigation conducted by Komnas HAM.
 
According to the law, the agency that can determine whether a gross human rights violation has occurred or not is only Komnas HAM, the minister said through his Twitter account @mohmahfudmd on Wednesday.
 
(WAH)

