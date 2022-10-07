Police Name 6 Suspects in Kanjuruhan Stadium Stampede

The six suspects named by Prabowo in Malang on Thursday were identified by their initials as AHL, president director of PT Liga Indonesia Baru; AH, head of the organizing committee for the October 1 football match at Kanjuruhan Stadium; SS, a security officer; WSS, Malang Police's Operation Division head; H, company commander 3 of East Java Police's Mobile Brigade; and TSA, head of Malang Police's public order unit.
According to the police chief, the suspects will be charged under Article 359 of the Criminal Code and Article 360 jo Article 103 jo Article 52 of Law No. 11 of 2022 on Sports.
In response to the tragedy, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had earlier directed the audit of all football stadiums in Indonesia to prevent a recurrence of the tragedy.
"I have also ordered to audit the total of all stadiums used for the league, both League 1, League 2, and League 3, all of them (to check) whether the gates are according to the standard (that is whether they are) wide enough, whether the gates are of the standard size, the management of the field—who is in control—everything,” the President informed at the Dr. Saiful Anwar Regional General Hospital, Malang city, on Wednesday (October 5).
He specifically called for measures to improve match management, field management, and stadium management—aspects that will undergo a thorough audit currently.
Moreover, a joint independent fact-finding team has been established on Monday (October 3) to investigate the tragedy.
The team is being chaired by Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs, Mahfud MD, while Youth and Sports Minister Zainudin Amali is serving as the team's deputy head and former deputy attorney general Nur Rochmad as the secretary.