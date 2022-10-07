English  
A joint independent fact-finding team has been established. (Photo: medcom.id)
A joint independent fact-finding team has been established. (Photo: medcom.id)

Police Name 6 Suspects in Kanjuruhan Stadium Stampede

Antara • 07 October 2022 11:00
Jakarta: National Police chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo has named six suspects in the Kanjuruhan Stadium stampede, Malang, East Java, which claimed 131 lives.
 
The six suspects named by Prabowo in Malang on Thursday were identified by their initials as AHL, president director of PT Liga Indonesia Baru; AH, head of the organizing committee for the October 1 football match at Kanjuruhan Stadium; SS, a security officer; WSS, Malang Police's Operation Division head; H, company commander 3 of East Java Police's Mobile Brigade; and TSA, head of Malang Police's public order unit.
 
According to the police chief, the suspects will be charged under Article 359 of the Criminal Code and Article 360 jo Article 103 jo Article 52 of Law No. 11 of 2022 on Sports.

In response to the tragedy, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had earlier directed the audit of all football stadiums in Indonesia to prevent a recurrence of the tragedy.
 
"I have also ordered to audit the total of all stadiums used for the league, both League 1, League 2, and League 3, all of them (to check) whether the gates are according to the standard (that is whether they are) wide enough, whether the gates are of the standard size, the management of the field—who is in control—everything,” the President informed at the Dr. Saiful Anwar Regional General Hospital, Malang city, on Wednesday (October 5).
 
He specifically called for measures to improve match management, field management, and stadium management—aspects that will undergo a thorough audit currently.
 
Moreover, a joint independent fact-finding team has been established on Monday (October 3) to investigate the tragedy.
 
The team is being chaired by Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs, Mahfud MD, while Youth and Sports Minister Zainudin Amali is serving as the team's deputy head and former deputy attorney general Nur Rochmad as the secretary.

 
(WAH)

National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo (Photo: Medcom.id/Siti Yona)

FAO Food Prices Index Declines for the Sixth Consecutive Month: Report

FAO Food Prices Index Declines for the Sixth Consecutive Month: Report

English
food
Sanur Port Development Expected to Lengthen Tourist Stays in Bali: Transportation Minister

Sanur Port Development Expected to Lengthen Tourist Stays in Bali: Transportation Minister

English
transportation
Only 30% of Indonesian MSMES Digitally Literate: Apindo

Only 30% of Indonesian MSMES Digitally Literate: Apindo

English
MSMEs
