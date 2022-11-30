English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Almost the entire territorial waters of Maluku are vulnerable to illegal fishing. (Photo: medcom.id)
Almost the entire territorial waters of Maluku are vulnerable to illegal fishing. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesian Navy Plans Naval Base in Southwest Maluku

Antara • 30 November 2022 10:02
Ambon: The Indonesian Navy (TNI AL) is planning to set up a naval base in Southwest Maluku District, Maluku Province, which borders Timor-Leste.
 
"We will build and operate a naval base in Moa Island, Southwest Maluku District, in the not-so-distant future," Commander of Ambon Naval Base IX (Marine) Brigadier General Said Latuconsina informed in a written statement released in Ambon on Tuesday.
 
The construction of the naval base is aimed at helping TNI AL develop its integrated fleet weapons system as part of efforts to make it a reliable, respected, and world-class navy, he said.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


In addition, the presence of the naval base in Moa Island is also designed to respond to strategic developments in order to secure the territorial waters of Maluku Province, which has a high level of vulnerability because it borders Timor-Leste and Australia.
 
Since most of Maluku comprises water, a military armament system is needed, especially for TNI AL, to maintain the sovereignty of the country's territory, he said.
 
Based on reports from various parties, including ship owners and fishermen, almost the entire territorial waters of Maluku are vulnerable to illegal fishing, he added.
 
"Many cases that we have found so far are related to illegal fishing in the border areas, not to mention fish smuggling and other violations. These all have become the center of TNI AL's attention to deal with them," he informed.
 
He further said the development of a naval base in Moa Island will improve the supervision of the territorial waters, particularly in the areas bordering the neighboring countries, and reduce the marine crime rate.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
A strong earthquake struck Cianjur Regency in West Java on Monday, November 21, 2022. (Photo: BNPB)

Cianjur Earthquake Death Count Rises to 327

Jokowi Explains Decision to Nominate Yudo Margono as Military Commander

House Will Process New TNI Commander Appointment Quickly: Speaker

BACA JUGA
Indonesia Developing Bali as Superior Health Tourism Destination

Indonesia Developing Bali as Superior Health Tourism Destination

English
indonesian government
UN Agencies Warn of Cuts to Food Assistance for Refugees in Chad

UN Agencies Warn of Cuts to Food Assistance for Refugees in Chad

English
food
Injuries, Violence Kill 12,000 People Around the World Each Day: Report

Injuries, Violence Kill 12,000 People Around the World Each Day: Report

English
health
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pemerintah Terbuka dengan Investor Asing untuk Bangun IKN Nusantara
Ekonomi

Pemerintah Terbuka dengan Investor Asing untuk Bangun IKN Nusantara

Wapres Dorong Papua Selatan Jadi Lumbung Pangan Nasional di Indonesia Timur
Nasional

Wapres Dorong Papua Selatan Jadi Lumbung Pangan Nasional di Indonesia Timur

Dosen PTNBH Hasilkan Artikel Ilmiah Internasional Bereputasi Bakal Dapat Insentif
Pendidikan

Dosen PTNBH Hasilkan Artikel Ilmiah Internasional Bereputasi Bakal Dapat Insentif

The Rain Rilis Video Musik 'Kita dan Ketidakmungkinan'
Hiburan

The Rain Rilis Video Musik 'Kita dan Ketidakmungkinan'

Keren, Mekanik Indonesia Kibarkan Bendera Indonesia di Jepang
Otomotif

Keren, Mekanik Indonesia Kibarkan Bendera Indonesia di Jepang

Sekjen NATO Sebut Pintu Aliansi Terbuka bagi Ukraina
Internasional

Sekjen NATO Sebut Pintu Aliansi Terbuka bagi Ukraina

Setengah Contact Center di Asia Pasifik Bakal Pakai Voice AI pada 2023
Teknologi

Setengah Contact Center di Asia Pasifik Bakal Pakai Voice AI pada 2023

Inggris Pulangkan Wales
Olahraga

Inggris Pulangkan Wales

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!