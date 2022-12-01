English  
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Over 174.2 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 01 December 2022 19:55
Jakarta: Some 119,410 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine recently, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 174,239,124, Indonesia's covid-19 task force reported on Monday.
 
Furthermore, 237,450 people received their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine recently, bringing the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 66,862,019.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
 
COVID-19 Update
 
The Indonesian government recorded 4,977 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,669,821.
 
From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 6,499 to 6,452,237.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 54 to 159,884.

(WAH)

