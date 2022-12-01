Over 174.2 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Furthermore, 237,450 people received their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine recently, bringing the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 66,862,019.
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
COVID-19 Update
The Indonesian government recorded 4,977 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,669,821.
From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 6,499 to 6,452,237.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 54 to 159,884.
