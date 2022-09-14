English  
The sporting event will take place at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) in Banten. (Photo: medcom.id)
The sporting event will take place at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) in Banten. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia to Host World Junior Wushu Championship 2022

Antara • 14 September 2022 12:03
Jakarta: The International Wushu Federation (IWUF) has again selected Indonesia as host of the World Junior Wushu Championship (WJWC) 2022 that is scheduled on December 2-11, 2022.
 
The sporting event will take place at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE), BSD, Banten Province.
 
Executive Director of WJWC 2022 Gunawan Tjokro said the WJWC 2022 is the second time that Indonesia has been selected as host after having earlier hosted the international event in Bali in 2008.

At a press conference here on Tuesday, Tjokro stated that Indonesia was selected as host due to the country's wushu achievement at the international level.
 
"We (Indonesia) have also successfully held the same event before," he added.
 
Tjokro affirmed that as the host, Indonesia has two targets: to achieve success in the implementation and in terms of achievement.
 
"We want every participant to come home with a sweet impression. Then, (we want) our athletes to also achieve success by winning medals," he affirmed.
 
Tjokro remarked that 46 countries had officially registered until now. He expressed optimism that in 80 days to the WJWC 2022, the number would increase.
 
"With a relatively long time until implementation, we think many more countries will register. Our target is the event this time will break the record for the number of participants, namely 70 countries," he added.
 
At the WJWC 2022, participants will compete in various taolu and sanda competitions, in both the male and female categories.
 
He assessed that wushu had developed rapidly, and the competition was equal.
 
Tjokro said in order to compete, athletes must be trained from an early age.
 
Secretary General of the Indonesian Wushu Association (PBWI), Ngatino, stated that Indonesia had readied as many as 24 athletes for the WJWC 2022.
 
On the same occasion, the logo and mascot for the WJWC 2022 were also introduced to the public.
 
