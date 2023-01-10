English  
Enembe was arrested by the Corruption Eradication Commission in Jayapura. (Photo: medcom.id)
Enembe was arrested by the Corruption Eradication Commission in Jayapura. (Photo: medcom.id)

Papua Conducive after Governor's Arrest: Police

Antara • 10 January 2023 19:53
Jakarta: The National Police reported that the situation in Papua was generally conducive when Governor of Papua Lukas Enembe was arrested in Jayapura on Tuesday.
 
"The latest information is that the overall situation is conducive," head of the Public Relations Division of the National Police Inspector General Dedi Prasetyo stated.
 
Enembe was arrested by the Corruption Eradication Commission in Jayapura and brought to Jakarta soon thereafter.

Prasetyo said that the National Police had participated in monitoring the process of arrest by investigators from the commission.
 
"The National Police is committed to backing up the Commission in every law enforcement against criminal acts of corruption," he stated.
 
The Commission had named Enembe and Director of PT Tabi Bangun Papua (TBP) Rijatono Lakka (RL) as suspects in cases of alleged bribery and gratuities related to infrastructure development projects in Papua Province.
 
Lakka allegedly handed over Rp1 billion to Enembe after being selected to run three infrastructure projects at the Papua Provincial Government, those being the multi-year project of the Entrop-Hamadi road improvement valued at Rp14.8 billion, multi-year project of early childhood education supporting facilities and infrastructure rehabilitation worth Rp13.3 billion, and the multi-year project of Air Force outdoor shooting venues environmental management, with a value of Rp12.9 billion.
 
The Commission also suspects that Enembe received other gratuities amounting to billions of rupiah during his position as governor. Currently, the Corruption Eradication Committee is investigating further into the case.
 
For investigation purposes, the team has detained Lakka for 20 days, from January 5, 2023, to January 24, 2023, at the Corruption Eradication Commission Detention Center in Jakarta.
 
Enembe, as receiver of the gratuity, is suspected of having violated Article 12, letter a or b or Article 11 and Article 12B of Law Number 31 of 1999 on eradication corruption as amended by Law Number 20 of 2001.
 
Moreover, Lakka, as the giver, is suspected of violating Article 5, paragraph (1) or Article 5, paragraph (2) and Article 13 of Law Number 31 of 1999 on corruption eradication as amended by Law Number 20 of 2001. 
 
(WAH)

