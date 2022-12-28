English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
KPK (Photo: MI)
KPK (Photo: MI)

High Arrest Counts Fail to Deter Grafters: KPK

Antara • 28 December 2022 20:00
Jakarta: Sting operations (OTT) conducted by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) do not deter grafters, according to Deputy Chief of KPK Alexander Marwata.
 
The number of OTT conducted in 2018 reached 30, but they have not deterred grafters, he stated during the 2022 KPK Performance and Achievement press conference here on Tuesday.
 
"This figure is the highest throughout the history of KPK, and yet it does not stop others from not committing graft, primarily bribery," he remarked.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


In fact, grafters will be more careful by changing patterns to escape sting operations, he cautioned.
 
"They already understand how the KPK can carry out OTT. They already understand because they have learned," he stated.
 
The way that these criminals learn is by studying KPK's mechanism that was unveiled in the court process. They also learn by studying previous cases, he noted.
 
In connection with this, Marwata noted that the KPK will also intensify its efforts by reforming its internal system to identify patterns that these grafters use.
 
Marwata also underlined that OTT remains effective to this day as long as the people informed on the allegation of bribery by state officials.
 
"Of course, we cannot stay silent, we will also respond to them. This is done to develop the people's trust," he stated.
 
"If we stay silent when there is information from the people, then the people will certainly become apathetic," he noted.
 
If the commission neglects the clear information that came from the people, then they will feel like it is useless to file a report, he remarked.
 
Principally, the KPK will accept every information from the people in relation to corruption allegation, he stated.
 
Moreover, after receiving definite clarification and having strong belief that corruption has taken place, the law enforcement agency will act, including in arresting those responsible, he remarked.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
KPK (Photo: MI)

1,519 People Named KPK Suspects in Past 20 Years

KPK Should Not Hesitate to Conduct Sting Operations: Chairman

KPK's Arrest Operations Must Be in Concert with Prevention, Education: VP

BACA JUGA
Govt Provides Transportation Subsidies to Stabilize Food Prices in Indonesia

Govt Provides Transportation Subsidies to Stabilize Food Prices in Indonesia

English
trade
Indonesian Police Prepares SAR Team to Anticipate Extreme Weather

Indonesian Police Prepares SAR Team to Anticipate Extreme Weather

English
police
Tourists Caught in Bad Weather in Karimunjawa Evacuated

Tourists Caught in Bad Weather in Karimunjawa Evacuated

English
central java
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Satgas: Tren Penurunan Kasus Covid Harus Dipertahankan
Nasional

Satgas: Tren Penurunan Kasus Covid Harus Dipertahankan

UMKM Masih Jadi Tulang Punggung Perekonomian Nasional
Ekonomi

UMKM Masih Jadi Tulang Punggung Perekonomian Nasional

Kosovo Tutup Perbatasan Utama Menuju Serbia
Internasional

Kosovo Tutup Perbatasan Utama Menuju Serbia

Timnas Thailand Antusias Tanding di Indonesia dan Belum Bosan Juara
Olahraga

Timnas Thailand Antusias Tanding di Indonesia dan Belum Bosan Juara

Batas Waktu Aktivasi Rekening SimPel PIP 2022 Diperpanjang hingga 31 Januari
Pendidikan

Batas Waktu Aktivasi Rekening SimPel PIP 2022 Diperpanjang hingga 31 Januari

Sebelum Alami Pendarahan Otak, Indra Bekti Sempat Rayakan Ulang Tahun Bersama Keluarga
Hiburan

Sebelum Alami Pendarahan Otak, Indra Bekti Sempat Rayakan Ulang Tahun Bersama Keluarga

CFMoto 250RR Tawarkan Paket Lengkap Sunmori
Otomotif

CFMoto 250RR Tawarkan Paket Lengkap Sunmori

Jajaran Laptop Terbaik 2022 dari Medcom.id
Teknologi

Jajaran Laptop Terbaik 2022 dari Medcom.id

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok
Properti

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!