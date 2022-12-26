Greater Jakarta LRT Can Serve 137 Thousand Passengers Per Day: Minister

"Urban mass transportation is very important," said Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi in his official statement on Monday, December 26, 2022.
According to the minister, there will be around 400 trips per day. Moreover, Greater Jakarta LRT will be integrated with other modes of transportation, namely Trans Jakarta and Jaklingko, Trans Patriot, Commuterline, Soekarno Hatta Airport Train, and Jakarta-Bandung Fast Train.
"Jakarta is one of the pilot cities in developing intergrated mass transportation," he said.
Earlier today, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inspected the project with a number of ministers. He tried the LRT from Harjamukti station to Taman Mini Station.
"The length of the route is 9 kilometers. It took around 12 minutes with a train speed of 80 kilometers per hour. Very fast and without a driver," said the former mayor of Surakarta.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
President Jokowi admitted that the LRT was quite comfortable, fast and not noisy. The train is produced domestically by PT INKA.
"We are proud because this train is made by INKA. Everything is made by INKA including the system," said Jokowi.