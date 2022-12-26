English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi (Photo: MI)
Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi (Photo: MI)

Greater Jakarta LRT Can Serve 137 Thousand Passengers Per Day: Minister

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Insi Nantika Jelita • 26 December 2022 15:03
Jakarta: Greater Jakarta Light Rail Transit (LRT) is expected to be operational in July 2023. This mode of transportation is estimated to be able to serve 137 thousand passengers per day.
 
"Urban mass transportation is very important," said Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi in his official statement on Monday, December 26, 2022.
 
According to the minister, there will be around 400 trips per day. Moreover, Greater Jakarta LRT will be integrated with other modes of transportation, namely Trans Jakarta and Jaklingko, Trans Patriot, Commuterline, Soekarno Hatta Airport Train, and Jakarta-Bandung Fast Train.
 
"Jakarta is one of the pilot cities in developing intergrated mass transportation," he said.
 
Earlier today, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inspected the project with a number of ministers. He tried the LRT from Harjamukti station to Taman Mini Station. 
 
"The length of the route is 9 kilometers. It took around 12 minutes with a train speed of 80 kilometers per hour. Very fast and without a driver," said the former mayor of Surakarta.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


President Jokowi admitted that the LRT was quite comfortable, fast and not noisy. The train is produced domestically by PT INKA. 
 
"We are proud because this train is made by INKA. Everything is made by INKA including the system," said Jokowi.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
This project will help to rebuild critical infrastructure in affected areas. (Photo: medcom.id)

ADB Approves Flood Assistance Package to Support Recovery Efforts in Pakistan

Jakarta to See Public Transport Consolidation in 2023: SOEs Minister

India Needs to Invest $840 Billion over Next 15 Years into Urban Infrastructure: Report

BACA JUGA
Jokowi Keeps Mum about Cabinet Reshuffle Issue

Jokowi Keeps Mum about Cabinet Reshuffle Issue

English
president joko widodo
IOM, Local Authorities Provide Assistance to Latest Rohingya Refugee Arrivals in Aceh Besar

IOM, Local Authorities Provide Assistance to Latest Rohingya Refugee Arrivals in Aceh Besar

English
rohingya
China's COVID-19 Wave Does Not Affect Indonesia: President Jokowi

China's COVID-19 Wave Does Not Affect Indonesia: President Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Tiga Prajurit Tewas Rusia Tertimpa Puing Drone Ukraina yang Ditembak Jatuh
Internasional

Tiga Prajurit Tewas Rusia Tertimpa Puing Drone Ukraina yang Ditembak Jatuh

Daftar Program Bangkit 2023 di Sini, Terbuka untuk Mahasiswa Vokasi D3 dan D4
Pendidikan

Daftar Program Bangkit 2023 di Sini, Terbuka untuk Mahasiswa Vokasi D3 dan D4

Pratinjau Brunei vs Timnas Indonesia: Skuad Garuda Jauh di Atas Angin
Olahraga

Pratinjau Brunei vs Timnas Indonesia: Skuad Garuda Jauh di Atas Angin

Mantab, Pemkot Surabaya Pakai motor Listrik Tahun Depan
Otomotif

Mantab, Pemkot Surabaya Pakai motor Listrik Tahun Depan

Soal <i>Reshuffle</i> Kabinet, Presiden: <i>Clue</i>-nya, Ya Sudah
Nasional

Soal Reshuffle Kabinet, Presiden: Clue-nya, Ya Sudah

2023, Jokowi akan Larang Penjualan Rokok Batangan
Ekonomi

2023, Jokowi akan Larang Penjualan Rokok Batangan

Kaleidoskop Hiburan: 10 Film Indonesia dengan Penonton Terbanyak Selama 2022
Hiburan

Kaleidoskop Hiburan: 10 Film Indonesia dengan Penonton Terbanyak Selama 2022

Death Stranding Gratis di Epic Games, Cuma Hari Ini!
Teknologi

Death Stranding Gratis di Epic Games, Cuma Hari Ini!

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok
Properti

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!