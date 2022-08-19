English  
Putri Candrawathi (Photo: Metro TV)
Putri Candrawathi (Photo: Metro TV)

Putri Candrawathi Named New Suspect in Murder Case of Brigadier J

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Juven Martua Sitompul, Siti Yona Hukmana • 19 August 2022 15:02
Jakarta: The National Police has named Putri Candrawathi as a new suspect in the murder case of Brigadier Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat alias Brigadier J. 
 
Putri is the wife of former Head of the Internal Affairs Unit of the National Police, Inspector General Ferdy Sambo, who is also a suspect in this case.
 
According to the Head of the General Supervision Inspectorate of the National Police Commissioner General Agung Budi Maryoyyo, the determination of the suspect status is based on two pieces of evidence.
 
"Investigators have also carried out internal examinations," said the National Police official at the National Police Headquarters, Jakarta, Friday, August 19, 2022.
 
Agung ensured that the determination of the suspect status was in accordance with the procedure. 

The National Police has promised to be transparent and reveal the truth of the murder case of Brigadier J.
 
The law enforcement agency previously named four suspects in the murder case of Brigadier J: Sambo, Kuat alias KM who is Sambo's household assistant, Second Agent Richard Eliezer Pudihang Lumiu and Brigadier Ricky Rizal.
 
The four suspects were charged under Article 340 of the Criminal Code on Premeditated Murder and Article 338 of the Criminal Code on Murder, in conjunction with Articles 55 and 56 of the Criminal Code.
 
The suspects may face death sentence or life imprisonment or up to 20 years in prison.
 
(WAH)
