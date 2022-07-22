President Jokowi Reviews Tourism Residential Development in Labuan Bajo

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reviewed the development project in residential facilities to support tourism areas in Baru Village, Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai District, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT).
"The government is conducting village landscaping in an effort to help the residents gain more benefits from tourism in Labuan Bajo," he noted in Labuan Bajo, Friday.
President Jokowi said the government was striving to improve the quality of housing areas for homestay businesses in the Marina Beach area, Labuan Bajo.
The head of state noted that efforts to improve the area of uninhabitable houses to be habitable while improving the quality of houses with business functions are expected to improve the welfare of people around Labuan Bajo.
"The central government and the local government are rehabilitating house by house. There are ordinary houses that will become kiosk businesses. We also build several homestays to help the local residents gain benefits from Labuan Bajo's tourism," he affirmed.
Furthermore, the president emphasized the importance of maintaining existing facilities, both in terms of maintenance and cleanliness.
He instructed the local government to provide training to tourism actors, especially in the lodging sector.
"I have urged the West Manggarai District head and NTT governor to maintain the cleanliness of toilets and the overall cleanliness as well, not to mention to train the local homestay owners," he emphasized.
President Jokowi said that efforts to arrange residential areas in tourism areas in Indonesia would continue to be made to help small enterprises gain more benefits.
"We also have a similar program in Mandalika, then we continued in Labuan Bajo. Later, we will build the same program in Likupang. We want to involve small business owners just like in Borobudur and Lake Toba as well. The benefits from the tourism sector will not go directly to the big companies," Jokowi stated.
Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi, Minister of Communication and Informatics Johnny G. Plate, NTT Governor Viktor Bungtilu Laiskodat, and Head of West Manggarai District Edistasius Endi accompanied the president and First Lady Iriana during the visit.