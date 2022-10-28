English  
The government is considering steps to deal with the new variant. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia Monitoring XBB Emergence: VP

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Kautsar Widya Prabowo • 28 October 2022 18:00
Jakarta: The Indonesian Ministry of Health (Kemenkes) is currently studying the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron XBB, Vice President Ma'ruf Amin has said.
 
According to the Vice President, the Indonesian government wants to find out how dangerous the new variant is.
 
"The government continues to observe the latest situation,"said Ma'ruf at the An Nawawi Islamic Boarding School in Tanara, Serang, Banten on Friday, October 28, 2022.
 
so to this day it has not changed the status of the pandemic to endemic because we are still observing," said Ma'ruf.

In addition, he said, the government is considering steps to deal with the new variant of the Covid-19 virus.  He also asked the public to maintain health protocols.
 
"Don't disturb people's mobilization, don't disturb the economy," he explained.
 
Previously, the Ministry of Health announced that the Omicron XBB sub-variant of the Covid-19 virus had been detected in Indonesia. 
 
(WAH)

