Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is imposing an overseas travel ban on four people in order to probe an alleged bribery case related to the disbursement of financial assistance from East Java to Tulungagung District.
"The KPK has written to the Directorate General of Immigration at the Law and Human Rights Ministry to ban them from traveling abroad," acting KPK spokesman Ali Fikri noted here on Tuesday.
The four people are deputy chief of the Tulungagung District Legislative Council (DPRD) Adib Makarim, member of DPRD Tulungagung Imam Kambali, former deputy chief of DPRD Tulungagung Agus Budiarto, and former chief of the East Java Provincial Finance and Asset Management Board (BPKAD) Budi Setiawan.
The travel ban will be valid from June to December 2022.
"The measure is part of the investigation process, so that they will be cooperative when the KPK investigating team summons them for questioning," he remarked.
The KPK has named several suspects in the bribery case related to the disbursement of financial assistance from East Java to Tulungagung during the period between 2014 and 2018.
The anti-graft body will announce the suspects, chronology of events in the alleged corruption case, and articles of law violated in the case when it arrests them.
Currently, the KPK's investigating team is gathering pieces of evidence, including summoning some people as witnesses.
On June 30, 2022, the KPK questioned Tulungagug District Head Wardoyo Wibowo as a witness. Wibowo was formerly Tulungagung deputy district head between 2013 and 2018.
The KPK questioned him to confirm the district's proposal for financial assistance from the province during the 2014-2018 period.