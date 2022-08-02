English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The travel ban will be valid from June to December 2022. (Photo: MI)
The travel ban will be valid from June to December 2022. (Photo: MI)

4 People Face KPK's Travel Ban over Aid to Tulungagung Case

Antara • 02 August 2022 17:50
Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is imposing an overseas travel ban on four people in order to probe an alleged bribery case related to the disbursement of financial assistance from East Java to Tulungagung District.
 
"The KPK has written to the Directorate General of Immigration at the Law and Human Rights Ministry to ban them from traveling abroad," acting KPK spokesman Ali Fikri noted here on Tuesday.
 
The four people are deputy chief of the Tulungagung District Legislative Council (DPRD) Adib Makarim, member of DPRD Tulungagung Imam Kambali, former deputy chief of DPRD Tulungagung Agus Budiarto, and former chief of the East Java Provincial Finance and Asset Management Board (BPKAD) Budi Setiawan.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The travel ban will be valid from June to December 2022.
 
"The measure is part of the investigation process, so that they will be cooperative when the KPK investigating team summons them for questioning," he remarked.
 
The KPK has named several suspects in the bribery case related to the disbursement of financial assistance from East Java to Tulungagung during the period between 2014 and 2018.
 
The anti-graft body will announce the suspects, chronology of events in the alleged corruption case, and articles of law violated in the case when it arrests them.
 
Currently, the KPK's investigating team is gathering pieces of evidence, including summoning some people as witnesses.
 
On June 30, 2022, the KPK questioned Tulungagug District Head Wardoyo Wibowo as a witness. Wibowo was formerly Tulungagung deputy district head between 2013 and 2018.
 
The KPK questioned him to confirm the district's proposal for financial assistance from the province during the 2014-2018 period. 

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Kominfo Gradually Opens Access to Yahoo, Steam

Kominfo Gradually Opens Access to Yahoo, Steam

English
indonesian government
Over 170.1 Million People Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19 In Indonesia

Over 170.1 Million People Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19 In Indonesia

English
vaccine
Further Discuss Criminal Code Bill to Give Broader Public Understanding: President Jokowi

Further Discuss Criminal Code Bill to Give Broader Public Understanding: President Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pemerintah Mulai Cari Sumber Pertumbuhan Ekonomi Baru
Ekonomi

Pemerintah Mulai Cari Sumber Pertumbuhan Ekonomi Baru

Pada Pertemuan ASEAN, Menlu Retno Peringatkan Ancaman Nuklir Bukan Hal Mustahil
Internasional

Pada Pertemuan ASEAN, Menlu Retno Peringatkan Ancaman Nuklir Bukan Hal Mustahil

5.827 Kasus Covid-19 Terdeteksi Hari Ini
Nasional

5.827 Kasus Covid-19 Terdeteksi Hari Ini

Cara Bima Sakti Katrol Mental Bertanding Timnas U-16
Olahraga

Cara Bima Sakti Katrol Mental Bertanding Timnas U-16

P2G: Siswa Sakit Mau PJJ Tapi Tidak Difasilitasi Sekolah
Pendidikan

P2G: Siswa Sakit Mau PJJ Tapi Tidak Difasilitasi Sekolah

Blokir Steam, DOTA, CS Go Dicabut, PayPal Masih Proses Daftar PSE
Teknologi

Blokir Steam, DOTA, CS Go Dicabut, PayPal Masih Proses Daftar PSE

Kembali Menjanda, Dewi Perssik Cari Suami yang Tak Incar Hartanya
Hiburan

Kembali Menjanda, Dewi Perssik Cari Suami yang Tak Incar Hartanya

HRSC Masuk Musim Ke-3, Ada Mobil & Sirkuit Baru
Otomotif

HRSC Masuk Musim Ke-3, Ada Mobil & Sirkuit Baru

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan
Properti

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!