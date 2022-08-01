Former Presidents, VPs Invited to Join Indonesian Independence Day Ceremony

Jakarta: The Presidential Palace will invite former presidents and vice presidents to attend the 77th Indonesian Independence Day commemoration ceremony at the Presidential Palace Complex on August 17, 2022.
"We will invite all (former presidents and vice presidents) to attend at the palace, yet, considering the current pandemic situation, we will also allow them to attend by online means," Presidential Secretariat's Deputy for Protocol, Press, and Media Bey Machmudin stated in a press conference broadcast by the Presidential Secretariat's YouTube channel, Monday.
He said that the invited former presidents and vice presidents would have the final say on whether to attend the Independence Day ceremony at the Presidential Palace or by online means.
"The attendance will depend on the invitees, but we are ready to facilitate (attendance) by virtual means, and that option is available," Machmudin stated.
The Presidential Palace will also broadcast interviews and testimonials of former presidents and vice presidents on the occasion of the Indonesian Independence Day and their messages for future generations.
This year, the Presidential Palace will organize the 77th Indonesian Independence Day commemoration openly, he remarked, adding that the organizer will invite cabinet ministers, heads of government institutions, and the police and military top brass to attend the commemoration ceremony.
The Presidential Palace will also invite around two thousand to three thousand residents to attend the Independence Day commemoration ceremony at the Presidential Palace Complex, he noted.
Machmudin said residents keen to attend the ceremony at the palace could register through the pandang.istanapresiden.go.id website after its launch.
"We invite residents to register, and selected applicants (can attend the) offline ceremony. After the (registration website) is launched, you can register, and we will inform which applicants would join the ceremony at the palace," he stated.