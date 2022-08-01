English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Presidential Palace will also broadcast interviews and testimonials of former presidents and vice presidents. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Presidential Palace will also broadcast interviews and testimonials of former presidents and vice presidents. (Photo: medcom.id)

Former Presidents, VPs Invited to Join Indonesian Independence Day Ceremony

Antara • 01 August 2022 16:52
Jakarta: The Presidential Palace will invite former presidents and vice presidents to attend the 77th Indonesian Independence Day commemoration ceremony at the Presidential Palace Complex on August 17, 2022.
 
"We will invite all (former presidents and vice presidents) to attend at the palace, yet, considering the current pandemic situation, we will also allow them to attend by online means," Presidential Secretariat's Deputy for Protocol, Press, and Media Bey Machmudin stated in a press conference broadcast by the Presidential Secretariat's YouTube channel, Monday.
 
He said that the invited former presidents and vice presidents would have the final say on whether to attend the Independence Day ceremony at the Presidential Palace or by online means.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"The attendance will depend on the invitees, but we are ready to facilitate (attendance) by virtual means, and that option is available," Machmudin stated.
 
The Presidential Palace will also broadcast interviews and testimonials of former presidents and vice presidents on the occasion of the Indonesian Independence Day and their messages for future generations.
 
This year, the Presidential Palace will organize the 77th Indonesian Independence Day commemoration openly, he remarked, adding that the organizer will invite cabinet ministers, heads of government institutions, and the police and military top brass to attend the commemoration ceremony.
 
The Presidential Palace will also invite around two thousand to three thousand residents to attend the Independence Day commemoration ceremony at the Presidential Palace Complex, he noted.
 
Machmudin said residents keen to attend the ceremony at the palace could register through the pandang.istanapresiden.go.id website after its launch.
 
"We invite residents to register, and selected applicants (can attend the) offline ceremony. After the (registration website) is launched, you can register, and we will inform which applicants would join the ceremony at the palace," he stated.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesian Beauty Products are in High Demand, Not Inferior: Minister

Indonesian Beauty Products are in High Demand, Not Inferior: Minister

English
tourism
Govt Succeeds in Maintaining Community-Level Cooking Oil Prices: BPS

Govt Succeeds in Maintaining Community-Level Cooking Oil Prices: BPS

English
BPS
Villages Have Strategic Role in Achieving Food Resilience in Indonesia

Villages Have Strategic Role in Achieving Food Resilience in Indonesia

English
food
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Tim Tenis Meja Beregu Putra Sabet Emas Kelas TT8 ASEAN Para Games 2022
Olahraga

Tim Tenis Meja Beregu Putra Sabet Emas Kelas TT8 ASEAN Para Games 2022

BPS: Juni 2022, Kunjungan Wisman Meroket 1.973%
Ekonomi

BPS: Juni 2022, Kunjungan Wisman Meroket 1.973%

Perkembangan Pendaftaran PSE per 1 Agustus 2022
Teknologi

Perkembangan Pendaftaran PSE per 1 Agustus 2022

Kasus Covid-19 Bertambah 3.696 Hari Ini
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 Bertambah 3.696 Hari Ini

Rekomendasi Teknis Biosolar B40 Diharapkan Keluar Akhir Tahun
Otomotif

Rekomendasi Teknis Biosolar B40 Diharapkan Keluar Akhir Tahun

Iran Mengaku Miliki Kemampuan Teknis untuk Memproduksi Bom Atom
Internasional

Iran Mengaku Miliki Kemampuan Teknis untuk Memproduksi Bom Atom

Tom DeLonge Kembali ke Blink-182?
Hiburan

Tom DeLonge Kembali ke Blink-182?

Siap-siap, Beasiswa OSC Medcom.id 2022 Dibuka Pekan Depan
Pendidikan

Siap-siap, Beasiswa OSC Medcom.id 2022 Dibuka Pekan Depan

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan
Properti

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!