Indonesia Reaches COVID-19 Vaccination Target Ahead of Schedule Set by WHO: Spokesperson

Jakarta: The Indonesian Government has met the target set by World Health Organization (WHO) to inoculate at least 40 percent of its population by the end of the year.
"Indonesia has managed to meet the target faster [than schedule],” Ministry of Health’s Spokesperson for COVID-19 Vaccination Siti Nadia Tarmizi said, Monday, as quoted by the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
Based on data from the Ministry as of Sunday at 18.00 Western Indonesian Time, vaccination coverage in the country has reached 215.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
About 130.3 million or 62.5 percent of the 208.2 million people have received the first dose and more than 84.1 million or 40.4 percent have received the second dose, while the booster shot for health workers has been given to around 1.19 million people or 81 percent of the target.
Nadia stressed that with an additional four million doses of Sinovac vaccine that arrived on Saturday, the number of COVID-19 vaccines that has arrived in Indonesia reached 342.5 million doses, both in finished form and raw materials or bulk.
Nadia also appealed to the public not to have doubts about the existing vaccines, saying. that there is no need to choose a vaccine brand and the people should immediately use the vaccines currently available.