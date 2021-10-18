Jakarta: Vice President Ma’ruf Amin led a coordination meeting to discuss measures against extreme poverty in East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) province, Sunday, in the provincial capital of Kupang.
This meeting was organized at the end point of a series of working visits by the Vice President to seven priority provinces of tackling extreme poverty this year.
"This meeting is also a part of my working visit to the seven priority provinces in 2021, which started last month in Bandung (West Java province), Surabaya (East Java province), Semarang (Central Java province), Ambon (Maluku province), Manokwari (West Papua province), and Jayapura (Papua province)," said the Vice President, as quoted by the Vice Presidential Secretariat's website.
This series of working visits, he continued, was aimed to accelerate the handling of extreme poverty as the Government targets zero poverty in Indonesia by the end of 2024.
In East Nusa Tenggara province alone, the Government this year will focus on tackling extreme poverty in five priority regencies, namely East Manggarai, East Sumba, Central Sumba, Rote Ndao, and South Timor Tengah.
He revealed that during a meeting with governors and regents from those regencies on September 28, he received a very comprehensive explanation from the Governor of East Nusa Tenggara Viktor Laiskodat regarding the programs initiated by the Provincial Government.
Ma’ruf underscored that the problem is not the budget, but rather the challenge to make those programs right on target.
The next challenge, he added, is the limited time as only three months remain to meet the target of alleviating extreme poverty in 2021.
Therefore, Ma’ruf said that these efforts cannot be carried out solely by relying on regular social protection and empowerment programs.