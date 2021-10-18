English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: Setwapres)
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: Setwapres)

VP Ma'ruf Amin Discusses Measures against Extreme Poverty in East Nusa Tenggara

English poverty maruf amin vice president maruf amin east nusa tenggara
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 18 October 2021 14:44
Jakarta: Vice President Ma’ruf Amin led a coordination meeting to discuss measures against extreme poverty in East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) province, Sunday, in the provincial capital of Kupang. 
 
This meeting was organized at the end point of a series of working visits by the Vice President to seven priority provinces of tackling extreme poverty this year. 
 
"This meeting is also a part of my working visit to the seven priority provinces in 2021, which started last month in Bandung (West Java province), Surabaya (East Java province), Semarang (Central Java province), Ambon (Maluku province), Manokwari (West Papua province), and Jayapura (Papua province)," said the Vice President, as quoted by the Vice Presidential Secretariat's website.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


This series of working visits, he continued, was aimed to accelerate the handling of extreme poverty as the Government targets zero poverty in Indonesia by the end of 2024. 
 
In East Nusa Tenggara province alone, the Government this year will focus on tackling extreme poverty in five priority regencies, namely East Manggarai, East Sumba, Central Sumba, Rote Ndao, and South Timor Tengah. 
 
He revealed that during a meeting with governors and regents from those regencies on September 28, he received a very comprehensive explanation from the Governor of East Nusa Tenggara Viktor Laiskodat regarding the programs initiated by the Provincial Government. 
 
Ma’ruf underscored that the problem is not the budget, but rather the challenge to make those programs right on target.
 
The next challenge, he added, is the limited time as only three months remain to meet the target of alleviating extreme poverty in 2021. 
 
Therefore, Ma’ruf said that these efforts cannot be carried out solely by relying on regular social protection and empowerment programs.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Minister Cautions against Third COVID-19 Wave at Year End

Minister Cautions against Third COVID-19 Wave at Year End

English
covid-19
Indonesia's BRIN Builds Genomics Research Center

Indonesia's BRIN Builds Genomics Research Center

English
research and innovation
COVID-19 Pandemic Has Weakened Protection of Migrant Workers: Komnas HAM

COVID-19 Pandemic Has Weakened Protection of Migrant Workers: Komnas HAM

English
covid-19 pandemic
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Wall Street <i>Rebound</i>, Saham Tesla dan Netflix Ikut Moncer
Ekonomi

Wall Street Rebound, Saham Tesla dan Netflix Ikut Moncer

Jokowi Inginkan Kesepakatan Pengaturan Koridor Perjalanan dengan Malaysia
Internasional

Jokowi Inginkan Kesepakatan Pengaturan Koridor Perjalanan dengan Malaysia

Ricuh di Wembley, UEFA Sanksi Inggris Tanpa Penonton
Olahraga

Ricuh di Wembley, UEFA Sanksi Inggris Tanpa Penonton

Di Depan Komisi Eropa, Jokowi Tekankan Komitmen RI Atasi Perubahan Iklim
Nasional

Di Depan Komisi Eropa, Jokowi Tekankan Komitmen RI Atasi Perubahan Iklim

Daftar Nominasi AMI Awards 2021
Hiburan

Daftar Nominasi AMI Awards 2021

Ini Penyebab Guru Swasta Eksodus Jadi PPPK
Pendidikan

Ini Penyebab Guru Swasta Eksodus Jadi PPPK

Kawasaki Ninja Hybrid Mulai Mengaspal, Sudah Di Jual?
Otomotif

Kawasaki Ninja Hybrid Mulai Mengaspal, Sudah Di Jual?

Trojan Perbankan di Asia Tenggara Tetap Jadi Ancaman Siber
Teknologi

Trojan Perbankan di Asia Tenggara Tetap Jadi Ancaman Siber

Cerai dari Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Dapat Rumah Rp843 Miliar
Properti

Cerai dari Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Dapat Rumah Rp843 Miliar

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!