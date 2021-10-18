English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Thomas Cup Returns to Indonesia after 19 Years: President Jokowi

English
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 18 October 2021 11:19
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) today congratulated Indonesian badminton athletes and officials who won the 2020 Thomas Cup.
 
"The Thomas Cup has finally returned to Indonesia after 19 years of waiting," President Jokowi said on his official twitter page this morning.
 
"I congratulate all Indonesian badminton athletes and coaches who have made the nation proud ar Ceres Arena, Aarhus, Denmar," he added.
 
The Indonesian Badminton National Team won the 2020 Thomas Cup which was held at Ceres Arena, Aarhus, Denmark. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


In the deciding match, the Indonesian Thomas Cup Team defeated China with a perfect score of 3-0.
 
Indonesia's first point was won by men's singles player Anthony Sinisuka Ginting who defeated Li Guang Zu 18-21, 21-14, 21-16.
 
Men's doubles pair Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto managed to increase Indonesia's lead to 2-0 after defeating He Ji Ting and Zhou Hao Dong 21-12, 21-19.
 
Men's singles player Jonathan Christie confirmed Indonesia's victory by defeating Li Shi Feng 21-14, 18-21, and 21-14.
 
This is Indonesia's 14th victory in the Thomas Cup. With this achievement, Indonesia is still the country that has won the most Thomas Cup titles.
 
Indonesia last won the Thomas Cup in 2002. Meanwhile, 2016 was the last time Indonesia reached the final.
 
(WAH)
