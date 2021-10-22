Children Aged Below 12 Permitted to Travel: COVID-19 Task Force

Jakarta: The Indonesian government has confirmed that children aged below 12 years have been allowed to travel in all modes of transportation in accordance with the applicable regulations.
"Now, children aged below 12 have been permitted to travel," spokesperson for the COVID-19 Handling Task Force Wiku Adisasmito stated during an online press conference accessed from here on Thursday.
He said children aged below 12 can travel if they have a negative COVID-19 test result.
"The Indonesian Pediatrician Association (IDAI) has declared the feasibility of PCR or swab tests to be carried out on children," he revealed.
According to Adisasmito, the government has chosen to allow children to travel anticipating possible urgent and important circumstances where travel becomes essential.
"For example, parents' job transfers, work, or business trips and others," he explained.
However, the spokesperson appealed to parents to stay alert and careful while traveling with children.
"They (children) can travel, but they need to be in a healthy condition and be careful," he remarked.