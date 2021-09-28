English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Indonesia Continues to Intensify Testing, Tracing despite Covid-19 Cases Decline: Minister

English covid-19 pandemic indonesian government vaccination
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 28 September 2021 17:10
Jakarta: The Indonesian Government continues to intensify 3T (testing, tracing, and treatment) efforts as part of its long-term strategy in dealing with COVID-19 pandemic even though the situation in the country is getting better. 
 
"Now the average test is 170,000 people per day. The number is already quite good, however our target is actually more than that," said Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan in a press statement after a Limited Meeting on Evaluation of the Public Activity Restrictions (PPKM), Monday, as quoted by the Cabinet Secretariat's website. 
 
Although the number of tests continues to increase, the positivity rate remains low, which is below two percent. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Tracing efforts also continue to increase. Currently, only 26 percent of districts/cities in Java and Bali islands that have limited tracing levels. 
 
he Coordinating Minister also expressed appreciation to the ranks of Ministry of Health, regional governments, as well as the Indonesian National Defense Forces (TNI) and the National Police (Polri) who have joined hands to intensify the 3T efforts. 
 
Luhut emphasized that the 3T and 3M efforts (wearing masks, keeping distance, and washing hands), as well as vaccinations will continue to be carried out as strategies in controlling COVID-19. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Digital Access Key to Accelerating Economic Recovery in Indonesia: Ministry

Digital Access Key to Accelerating Economic Recovery in Indonesia: Ministry

English
indonesian government
Govt Accords Priority to Disabled People to Receive Covid-19 Vaccinations

Govt Accords Priority to Disabled People to Receive Covid-19 Vaccinations

English
covid-19 vaccine
Nearly 50 Million People Fully Vaccinated against Covid-19 in Indonesia

Nearly 50 Million People Fully Vaccinated against Covid-19 in Indonesia

English
covid-19 vaccine
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Penggunaan PeduliLindungi Segera Diterapkan di 6 Pasar Tradisional
Nasional

Penggunaan PeduliLindungi Segera Diterapkan di 6 Pasar Tradisional

Upacara Pembukaan PON Bakal Menunjukkan Keindahan Alam Papua
Olahraga

Upacara Pembukaan PON Bakal Menunjukkan Keindahan Alam Papua

Ini <i>Lho</i> Asal Usul Bengkaknya Utang BUMN
Ekonomi

Ini Lho Asal Usul Bengkaknya Utang BUMN

Ini Ternyata Biaya Cuci dan Coating Supercar
Otomotif

Ini Ternyata Biaya Cuci dan Coating Supercar

Instagram Tangguhkan Pengembangan Instagram Kids
Teknologi

Instagram Tangguhkan Pengembangan Instagram Kids

Kebakaran Windy Fire di California Ancam Hutan Nasional Sequoia
Internasional

Kebakaran Windy Fire di California Ancam Hutan Nasional Sequoia

Menag: Pesantren Jadi Prioritas Vaksinasi Covid-19
Pendidikan

Menag: Pesantren Jadi Prioritas Vaksinasi Covid-19

Penghasilannya Jauh Lebih Besar Dibanding Calon Suami, Begini Jawaban Ria Ricis
Hiburan

Penghasilannya Jauh Lebih Besar Dibanding Calon Suami, Begini Jawaban Ria Ricis

5 Kesalahan Ini Bikin Bisnis Properti Gagal
Properti

5 Kesalahan Ini Bikin Bisnis Properti Gagal

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!