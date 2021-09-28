Indonesia Continues to Intensify Testing, Tracing despite Covid-19 Cases Decline: Minister

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: The Indonesian Government continues to intensify 3T (testing, tracing, and treatment) efforts as part of its long-term strategy in dealing with COVID-19 pandemic even though the situation in the country is getting better."Now the average test is 170,000 people per day. The number is already quite good, however our target is actually more than that," said Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan in a press statement after a Limited Meeting on Evaluation of the Public Activity Restrictions (PPKM), Monday, as quoted by the Cabinet Secretariat's website.Although the number of tests continues to increase, the positivity rate remains low, which is below two percent.Tracing efforts also continue to increase. Currently, only 26 percent of districts/cities in Java and Bali islands that have limited tracing levels.he Coordinating Minister also expressed appreciation to the ranks of Ministry of Health, regional governments, as well as the Indonesian National Defense Forces (TNI) and the National Police (Polri) who have joined hands to intensify the 3T efforts.Luhut emphasized that the 3T and 3M efforts (wearing masks, keeping distance, and washing hands), as well as vaccinations will continue to be carried out as strategies in controlling COVID-19.(WAH)