Civil Servants Must Set Example in Health Protocol Observance: Ministry

Jakarta: The Religious Affairs Ministry has urged state civil servants (ASN) to set an example for the community in terms of health protocol implementation.
"Civil servants of the Religious Affairs Ministry must maintain vigilance. Civil servants of the Religious Affairs Ministry must be able to become an example of discipline in implementing health protocols," Special Staff of the Religious Affairs Minister, Wibowo Prasetyo, said in a written statement received here on Monday.
The recent increase in COVID-19 cases in several countries in Europe, coupled with the discovery of the Delta virus subvariant AY.4.2 in the UK must serve as a warning to adhere to the health protocols, he added.
Discipline in implementing the health protocols is very important in efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, even when the community has been vaccinated, he said. Adherence to the health protocols must be ensured in all activities, particularly those involving crowds such as religious activities, he added.
"In the future, there will be a number of religious celebrations and national activities. All of them must be done by implementing the health protocols and in accordance with the guidelines," Prasetyo said.
The Religious Affairs Ministry has issued Circular Letter No. SE 29 of 2021 on October 7, 2021 regarding Guidelines for the Implementation of Commemoration of Religious Holidays During the COVID-19 Pandemic, he noted.
The guidelines are intended to provide a sense of security and comfort to the public in organizing events commemorating the Prophet's Birthday, Christmas, and other religious holidays during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
"The implementation guidelines are prepared by taking into account the conditions or status of the regions in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, (whether it is) Level 1, 2, 3, or 4," he added.
According to Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin, euphoria among the public when COVID-19 cases are declining is always followed by an increase in the number of confirmed cases in the country.
"All the increases in cases always occur after a decline, because we are euphoric. We forget, (thus) we want to rush to open up (public places), so that (positive cases) go up again and it keeps happening twice. If possible, don't (let it) happen again," Sadikin remarked here on Monday.