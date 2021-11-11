English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Cabinet Reshuffle Not Yet Considered Necessary: Jokowi

English PAN cabinet reshuffle president joko widodo
Kautsar Widya Prabowo • 11 November 2021 16:15
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has denied rumors that he is considering a cabinet reshuffle in the near future.
 
"I haven't considered that," President Jokowi said at National Defense Academy of NasDem Party in Jakarta on Thursday.
 
The rumors are spreading after the National Mandate Party (PAN) recently signaled its willingness to join the government coalition.

"We are not there yet," President Jokowi.
 
In August, PAN was invited to join a meeting between members of the government coalition and President Jokowi.
 
During the meeting, PAN Chairman Zulkifli Hasan was accompanied by PAN General Secretary Eddy Soeparno.
 
(WAH)
