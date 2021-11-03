Badung: Six villages in Badung District, Bali, have been designated as the district's new tourism villages, thereby increasing their total count to 17.
"Badung has designated Bongkasa, Dauh Yeh Cani, Sobangan, Cemagi, Penarungan, and Mengwi as the six new tourism villages in the district," Badung District Regional Secretary I Wayan Adi Arnawa stated in Mangupura, Badung, on Wednesday.
The decision to name six other villages as tourism villages in the district are in concert with the central government's mission to prioritise national development from villages, Arnawa explained.
The regional secretary reiterated the Badung District authority's commitment to boosting the regional tourism sector that has been the district's economic backbone by supporting tourism village development and taking into account the residents' inputs on the process.
"I therefore laud the Badung District head's decision to enact District Regulation No. 22 of 2021 that amends the previous regulation to accommodate the new tourism villages," Arnawa stated.
To motivate and support the development of tourism villages, the regional secretary also handed over the 2021 Indonesian Tourism Village Award certificate bestowed by the Tourism and Creative Economy Ministry to the district's nine earlier tourism villages and two tourism attractions.
The nine tourism villages awarded the certificates are Bongkasa Pertiwi, Pelaga, Petang, Pangsan, Sangeh, Kapal, Baha, Munggu, and Carangsari; while the two tourism attractions are the Pandawa Kutuh and Melasti Ungasan beaches, according to Arnawa.
The Indonesian Tourism Village Award is proof of the central and regional governments' commitment to supporting and driving tourism village development in Indonesia, especially in Badung District, he stated.
"The Carangsari Tourism Village in Badung District had successfully secured a place among the top 50 tourism villages nationwide at this year's award," Arnawa noted.