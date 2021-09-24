Ministry Readies PON Information Centers

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: The Indonesian government has readied telecommunication networks and information center facilities (media centers) for journalists covering the 20th National Sports Week (PON XX) in Papua."We have readied a media center in these three clusters to facilitate journalists to take photos and videos and for writing to cover the implementation of Papua PON XX," Minister of Communication and Informatics Johnny G. Plate remarked during his working visit to Jayapura, capital of Papua province, as cited from a press release, Thursday.The media centers are spread across the three districts of Jayapura, Mimika, and Merauke, under the Directorate General for Public Information and Communication at the Ministry of Communication and Informatics.Those facilities will support content production pertaining to implementation of the Papua PON in October. The Ministry of Communication and Informatics has readied 100 LAN network cables for those information centers.Plate stated that the provision of media centers to support the Papua PON is part of the development of information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure, which is one of his ministry's tasks in expediting digital transformation.The development of ICT infrastructure in Papua and West Papua has been conducted on a massive scale. Hence, results of the development can be utilized to support the implementation of the XX 2021 PON, which is the nation's most prominent sports event."Specifically, construction of the last mile or Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) spread throughout Papua both in the marine and mountainous areas," the minister noted.Through the Telecommunications and Information Accessibility Agency, the Ministry of Communication and Informatics has built as many as 213 4G BTS towers in Papua and 244 4G BTS towers in West Papua during the 2015-2020 period.The development of telecommunications infrastructure in Papua and West Papua is currently still ongoing this year. The development of ICT infrastructure in all regions in Indonesia is targeted for completion in 2022.(WAH)