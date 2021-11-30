English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The ERD series of webinars will run from 29 November to 3 December 2021.
The ERD series of webinars will run from 29 November to 3 December 2021.

European Research Days Indonesia 2021 to Explore Collaboration Opportunities

English europe research and innovation European Union
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 30 November 2021 16:03
Jakarta: The European Union (EU) and its Member States, in collaboration with Indonesian institutions for research and innovation, are convening the European Research Days (ERD) Indonesia 2021 with the theme 'Europe-Indonesia: Partners in Research and Innovation'. 
 
"Increasingly, research and innovation are global activities that require international co-operation between multiple partners. Today’s world offers plenty of examples of problems that affect us all, such as climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic and many more. Such problems do not respect national borders – they are global in nature and must be resolved globally," EU Ambassador to Indonesia Vincent Piket stated in a press release on Monday. 
 
The ERD series of webinars will run from 29 November to 3 December 2021. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The webinars will cover topics ranging from collaboration opportunities funded by the EU and its EU Member States (as well as Indonesian institutions), to building an international research career, and how to identify research partners.
 
The ERD Indonesia 2021 is designed to advance the careers of Indonesian researchers by offering them the opportunity to conduct research at the highest level in Europe or with their European counterparts and to produce publications and innovations, all of which will ultimately benefit Indonesia’s social and economic development.
 
Experts from the EU-funded project EURAXESS and EU Member States such as Austria, France, Germany and the Netherlands will promote European research excellence and various opportunities for funding and research collaboration with Europe.
 
Indonesian research institutions such as the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), the Indonesian Institute of Sciences (LIPI), the Indonesian Science Fund (DIPI) and the Indonesian Young Academy of Science (ALMI) will also share information on research opportunities for Indonesian researchers, scholars and academia from all disciplines.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Umrah Pilgrims with Full Sinovac Dose Will Need to Quarantine: Minister

Umrah Pilgrims with Full Sinovac Dose Will Need to Quarantine: Minister

English
Saudi Arabia
BI Studies Ways to Disseminate Digital Rupiah

BI Studies Ways to Disseminate Digital Rupiah

English
Bank Indonesia
Commercial Drone Operators Need Strict Certification: Transportation Ministry

Commercial Drone Operators Need Strict Certification: Transportation Ministry

English
drone
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Terjerat Kasus Terorisme, Eks Sekretaris FPI Munarman Jalani Sidang Perdana
Nasional

Terjerat Kasus Terorisme, Eks Sekretaris FPI Munarman Jalani Sidang Perdana

Liverpool Rekrut Pelatih Kiper Timnas Brasil
Olahraga

Liverpool Rekrut Pelatih Kiper Timnas Brasil

Dua Konser Voice of Baceprot di Eropa Batal, Ini Penyebabnya
Hiburan

Dua Konser Voice of Baceprot di Eropa Batal, Ini Penyebabnya

Rektor UPN Jakarta Temui Mahasiswa Terkait Kematian Menwa
Pendidikan

Rektor UPN Jakarta Temui Mahasiswa Terkait Kematian Menwa

<i>Fit & Proper Test</i> Deputi Gubernur BI, Rupiah Digital dan Kripto Jadi Bahasan
Ekonomi

Fit & Proper Test Deputi Gubernur BI, Rupiah Digital dan Kripto Jadi Bahasan

CEO Moderna Sampaikan, Vaksin Mungkin Tak Efektif Lawan Varian Omicron
Internasional

CEO Moderna Sampaikan, Vaksin Mungkin Tak Efektif Lawan Varian Omicron

Ini 5 Situs Gratis Untuk Ubah Dokumen Word ke PDF
Teknologi

Ini 5 Situs Gratis Untuk Ubah Dokumen Word ke PDF

Body Kit Sapphire untuk Toyota Kijang Innova, Asli Arek Suroboyo
Otomotif

Body Kit Sapphire untuk Toyota Kijang Innova, Asli Arek Suroboyo

Waspada Ular Kobra pada Musim Hujan, Kenali Sarang dan Cara Mengatasinya!
Properti

Waspada Ular Kobra pada Musim Hujan, Kenali Sarang dan Cara Mengatasinya!

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!