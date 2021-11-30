European Research Days Indonesia 2021 to Explore Collaboration Opportunities

Jakarta: The European Union (EU) and its Member States, in collaboration with Indonesian institutions for research and innovation, are convening the European Research Days (ERD) Indonesia 2021 with the theme 'Europe-Indonesia: Partners in Research and Innovation'.
"Increasingly, research and innovation are global activities that require international co-operation between multiple partners. Today’s world offers plenty of examples of problems that affect us all, such as climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic and many more. Such problems do not respect national borders – they are global in nature and must be resolved globally," EU Ambassador to Indonesia Vincent Piket stated in a press release on Monday.
The ERD series of webinars will run from 29 November to 3 December 2021.
The webinars will cover topics ranging from collaboration opportunities funded by the EU and its EU Member States (as well as Indonesian institutions), to building an international research career, and how to identify research partners.
The ERD Indonesia 2021 is designed to advance the careers of Indonesian researchers by offering them the opportunity to conduct research at the highest level in Europe or with their European counterparts and to produce publications and innovations, all of which will ultimately benefit Indonesia’s social and economic development.
Experts from the EU-funded project EURAXESS and EU Member States such as Austria, France, Germany and the Netherlands will promote European research excellence and various opportunities for funding and research collaboration with Europe.
Indonesian research institutions such as the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), the Indonesian Institute of Sciences (LIPI), the Indonesian Science Fund (DIPI) and the Indonesian Young Academy of Science (ALMI) will also share information on research opportunities for Indonesian researchers, scholars and academia from all disciplines.