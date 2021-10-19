English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo received a courtesy call from the Malaysian Foreign Minister, Saifuddin Abdullah at the Merdeka Palace on Monday, October 18, 2021. Photo: Setpres
President Joko Widodo received a courtesy call from the Malaysian Foreign Minister, Saifuddin Abdullah at the Merdeka Palace on Monday, October 18, 2021. Photo: Setpres

Jokowi Wants Travel Corridor Arrangement Agreement with Malaysia

English Jokowi indonesia-malaysia Travel Corridor Arrangement
Marcheilla Ariesta • 19 October 2021 14:05
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo received a courtesy call from the Malaysian Foreign Minister, Saifuddin Abdullah at the Merdeka Palace on Monday, October 18, 2021. During the meeting, Jokowi conveyed that relations between Malaysia and Indonesia must continue to be improved.
 
"Indonesia and Malaysia will be able to continue to increase cooperation. Not only for our bilateral interests, but also for regional peace and prosperity," President Jokowi said in his statement.
 
After the meeting, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi who was also present to accompany the President said Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob planned a visit to Indonesia in November.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


President Jokowi, said Retno, welcomed the planned arrival of PM Sabri. The visit shows the strong relationship between the two countries and will be used to discuss not only bilateral relations but also regional and global issues.
 
The President also said that both countries need to start preparing for safe travel, including for business people, of course, by continuing to pay attention to health factors and the condition of covid-19 pandemic.
 
Therefore, said Retno, President Jokowi hopes that during the Malaysian PM's visit, the two parties can agree on a travel corridor arrangement, mutual recognition of vaccine certificates, and mutual recognition of the systems used by the two countries.
 
President Jokowi reiterated the importance of the issue of protecting Indonesian citizens in Malaysia and will continue to pay attention to the issue.
 
"This has always been a concern of President Jokowi every time he met with the Malaysian PM because there are quite a lot of them and the protection of Indonesian citizens in Malaysia has always been President Jokowi's priority," said Retno.
 
"The president hopes that cooperation for this protection will be further strengthened," he added.
 
(FJR)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Jokowi Targets Rehabilitation of 600.000 Hectares of Mangrove in North Kalimantan

Jokowi Targets Rehabilitation of 600.000 Hectares of Mangrove in North Kalimantan

English
Jokowi
BI Again Holds Benchmark Interest Rate Level at 3.50%

BI Again Holds Benchmark Interest Rate Level at 3.50%

English
Bank Indonesia
DPR Supports the Closing of BUMNs That Burn People's Money

DPR Supports the Closing of BUMNs That Burn People's Money

English
state owned companies
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Menkominfo Ingin Pemerintah dan Media Bisa Berdampingan di Ruang Digital
Nasional

Menkominfo Ingin Pemerintah dan Media Bisa Berdampingan di Ruang Digital

Bagus Kahfi Bantu Indonesia U-23 Bungkam Tajikistan
Olahraga

Bagus Kahfi Bantu Indonesia U-23 Bungkam Tajikistan

Geng Haiti Minta Uang Tebusan Rp239 M untuk 17 Misionaris AS
Internasional

Geng Haiti Minta Uang Tebusan Rp239 M untuk 17 Misionaris AS

Harga Minyak Meroket, PNBP Migas Telah Lampaui Target
Ekonomi

Harga Minyak Meroket, PNBP Migas Telah Lampaui Target

iPhone 13 Masuk Indonesia Tanpa Jaringan 5G?
Teknologi

iPhone 13 Masuk Indonesia Tanpa Jaringan 5G?

UNJ Bakal Ubah Aturan Pemberian Gelar Kehormatan, Aliansi Dosen: Tetap Menolak
Pendidikan

UNJ Bakal Ubah Aturan Pemberian Gelar Kehormatan, Aliansi Dosen: Tetap Menolak

Cara Honda Sensing 360
Otomotif

Cara Honda Sensing 360 "Hapus" Blind Spot Di Mobil

Rachel Vennya Akhirnya Mengaku Kabur dari Karantina
Hiburan

Rachel Vennya Akhirnya Mengaku Kabur dari Karantina

Cerai dari Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Dapat Rumah Rp843 Miliar
Properti

Cerai dari Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Dapat Rumah Rp843 Miliar

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!