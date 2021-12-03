Vaccination Key to Anticipate Omicron COVID-19 Variant: Jokowi

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Bali: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has ordered related government officials to intensify the country's COVID-19 vaccination program to anticipate the Omicron variant.Accoring to the Head of State, as many as 15 provinces must intensify the program because their vaccination coverage is still below 60 percent.The 15 provinces are South Sumatra, West Sumatra, East Nusa Tenggara, West Kalimantan, South Kalimantan, Riau, West Sulawesi, South Sulawesi, Central Sulawesi, Southeast Sulawesi, North Maluku, Maluku, West Papua, Papua and Aceh."Until today, 240 million doses have been used. The first dose is 67.8 percent and the second dose is 46.9 percent," President Jokowi said in Bali on Friday.During a meeting in Bali, the Head of State asked the Indonesian militart and the National Police to continue to assist in accelerating vaccination.In addition, President Jokowi also asked the institutions to help oversee the implementation of health protocols and COVID-19 control measures in the community.