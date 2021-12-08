English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo: Setpres)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo: Setpres)

Jokowi Kicks Off West Kalimantan Working Visit

English president joko widodo west kalimantan floods
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 08 December 2021 12:18
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Wednesday departed to West Kalimantan province for a working visit.
 
According to information issued by the Press, Media and Information Bureau of the Presidential Secretariat, the President and his entourage took off from Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in East Jakarta onboard Indonesia-1 Presidential Aircraft at 07.00 Western Indonesian Time (WIB).
 
Upon his arrival at the province’s Supadio International Airport in Kubu Raya regency, the President and his entourage are scheduled to continue the flight onboard Garuda ATR aircraft and the Air Force’s CN 295 aircraft to Sintang regency, which is located in the northeastern part of the province.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


At the newly built Tebelian Airport in the regency, the President is slated to inspect a number of facilities there and inaugurate the airport.
 
The Head of State is also scheduled to inspect the construction of a flood control embankment in Ladang sub-district in the regency and hand over social assistance to flood-affected residents at the Sintang Health Detachment’s yard.
 
To conclude his working visit, the President is scheduled to plant trees with local communities in the watershed (DAS) area in Kedabang sub-district. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Plastics in Soil Threaten Food Security, Environment: FAO

Plastics in Soil Threaten Food Security, Environment: FAO

English
food
Stronger Consumer Confidence Recorded in November 2021: BI

Stronger Consumer Confidence Recorded in November 2021: BI

English
consumer confidence
Govt Targets Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccination to Reach 41% by 2021-End: Minister

Govt Targets Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccination to Reach 41% by 2021-End: Minister

English
vaccination
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Survei: 72,2% Publik Puas dengan Kinerja Jokowi-Maruf
Nasional

Survei: 72,2% Publik Puas dengan Kinerja Jokowi-Maruf

Tips Mencegah Stres Kala Mengemudi Di Musim Hujan
Otomotif

Tips Mencegah Stres Kala Mengemudi Di Musim Hujan

Peneliti Afsel Sebut Varian Omicron Mampu Hindari Perlindungan Vaksin Pfizer
Internasional

Peneliti Afsel Sebut Varian Omicron Mampu Hindari Perlindungan Vaksin Pfizer

IMF: Pertumbuhan Ekonomi Tiongkok Melambat
Ekonomi

IMF: Pertumbuhan Ekonomi Tiongkok Melambat

Dramatis, Atletico Madrid Lolos ke 16 Besar Liga Champions
Olahraga

Dramatis, Atletico Madrid Lolos ke 16 Besar Liga Champions

Kunto Aji Bersyukur Lagunya Membantu Orang Lain Batal Bunuh Diri
Hiburan

Kunto Aji Bersyukur Lagunya Membantu Orang Lain Batal Bunuh Diri

Kemendikbudristek: Kampus dan Satgas PPKS Harus Cepat Tangani Laporan Kekerasan Seksual
Pendidikan

Kemendikbudristek: Kampus dan Satgas PPKS Harus Cepat Tangani Laporan Kekerasan Seksual

Render Baru Trio Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Beredar
Teknologi

Render Baru Trio Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Beredar

4 Bangunan Bersejarah Ini Gunakan Putih Telur Sebagai Perekat
Properti

4 Bangunan Bersejarah Ini Gunakan Putih Telur Sebagai Perekat

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!